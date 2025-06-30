Denver Nuggets, Colorado Rockies shake up front office to create optimism | Talk of the Town

DENVER — The Nuggets and Rockies both made front office moves with hopes of signaling a brighter future. But do we buy what the Kroenke’s and Monfort’s are selling?

In this week’s Talk of the Town, Denver7 Sports Director Lionel Bienvenu and Denver7 Sports Reporter Nick Rothschild break down the business decisions made by Denver’s basketball and baseball franchises.

“Josh Kroenke said this is unorthodox, nobody else is doing this,” Bienvenu said about the Nuggets naming Ben Tenzer and Jon Wallace co-executive vice presidents. “Whatever you call them, I don’t know, we’ll see if it works out. At least we know what the front office is going to do now.”

“I actually think this could work,” Rothschild said. “If Josh [Kroenke] is willing to delegate and let these guys do their jobs then it should all work out fine.”

Tenzer will oversee the basketball business while Wallace’s main focus is the personnel on the floor for the Nuggets, but Rothschild is concerned they may have invited too many cooks into their decision-making kitchen.

“What was the issue with Michael Malone and Calvin Booth? Differing views on how the team should move forward,” Rothschild said. “So long as all these guys are on the same page and they agree on stuff it will work, the problem is what happens when you start to have disagreements.”

Meanwhile the Rockies promoted another Monfort into a position of power — Walker Monfort will take over for Greg Feasel as executive vice president and team president.

“Fine,” Bienvenu said. “Dick, you move away, young Walker comes in and hopefully says we have to make a change on the baseball side. Bill Schmidt has to go as General Manager. Bill Schmidt has to go.”

