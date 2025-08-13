A very merry sports day: The Broncos and Nuggets will both play on Denver7 on Christmas Day

DENVER — Merry Nix-mas… or Murray Christmas?

This Christmas, it will be both for sports fans who tune into Denver7 – because the Denver Broncos and Denver Nuggets will provide a ho-ho-hometown nightcap to an incredible yuletide lineup.

Bo Nix, Patrick Surtain and the Broncos visit their vaunted rival the Kansas City Chiefs, with kickoff at 6:15 p.m. MT. Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets will host a newfound Western Conference rival in the Minnesota Timberwolves, with tipoff slated for 8:30 p.m. MT.

As the Broncos game will all but certainly still be in progress, the start of the Nuggets game will air on Local3, and will conclude on Denver7 after the Broncos game.

Stick around for a special postgame, holiday edition of Denver7 News after the final whistle.

The Nuggets have the last game in a loaded NBA quintupleheader airing on Denver7 and Local3. Here’s the basketball lineup for Dec. 25, featuring title contenders and superstars throughout:

10 a.m. – Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks

12:30 p.m. – San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

3 p.m. – Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors

5:30 p.m. – Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers (Game will air on Local3)

8:30 p.m. – Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (Begins on Local3)

Denver7 will air a pre-Broncos newscast at 5:30 p.m., with Rockets-Lakers airing in its entirety on Local3.

Programming is tentative and subject to change. Denver7 will share the official programming lineup in the weeks leading up to Dec. 25.