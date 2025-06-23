Denver Nuggets name new VP of basketball operations and VP of player personnel, ESPN reports

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets have named a new vice president of basketball operations and vice president of player personnel, ESPN reported Monday morning.

Ben Tenzer will become the new VP of basketball operations after Kroenke promoted him to interim GM for the playoff run. Minnesota Timberwolves executive Jon Wallace become the franchise's new executive vice president of player personnel.

Both will report to Josh Kroenke, according to ESPN. The franchise has yet to hire a general manager with two days left to go before the NBA Draft.

This all comes as the result of Kroenke's shocking firing of the winningest coach in franchise history and general manager who connected the final pieces of the team's only championship puzzle with just three games left in the season.

Kroenke decided to part ways with coach Michael Malone and GM Calvin Booth in April.

Despite leading Denver to its first title in 47 years, Malone and Booth long clashed over roster philosophies, a discord that led to a toxicity in the organization that began to affect the team's fortunes and which led Kroenke to fire them both.

Booth was a former NBA player himself and had been with the organization since 2017. He started with the team as an assistant general manager before he was promoted to general manager in 2020.

There's been turnover on the court as well with Russell Westbrook electing to become a free agent, beginning June 30.