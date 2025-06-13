Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook to become free agent June 30, ESPN reports

DENVER — Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook will become a free agent on June 30, ESPN reports. Westbrook has declined his $3.4 million player option for the 2025-26 NBA season with the Nuggets, according to ESPN. He had until June 29 to reach a decision about his player option.

Westbrook signed a two-year deal last summer, with a player option next season that would be worth $3,468,960.

In NBA player contracts, a player option grants athletes the power to decide if they want to stay for another year or become an unrestricted free agent, meaning they are free to sign with any team.

Westbrook underwent surgery on his right hand last month to fix multiple ligament tears. The 36-year-old is coming off a season in which he helped the Nuggets extend the Oklahoma City Thunder to seven games in the second round of the playoffs before being knocked out. He provided a boost off Denver's thin bench in the postseason. Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists in the regular season.

Westbrook has played for the Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Washington and Houston since spending 11 seasons with the Thunder.

The Nuggets have three open roster spots this offseason with Westbrook entering free agency, in addition to DeAndre Jordan and Vlatko Cancar, our partners at The Denver Post report.

Jalen Pickett is the in-house option to replace him, according to The Denver Post. The Nuggets could seek another experienced ball-handler in free agency as well.

*The Associated Press and our partners at The Denver Post contributed to this story.