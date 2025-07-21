Talk of the Town mailbox: Broncos season predictions, LeBron trade rumors, and how do we fix the Rockies?

DENVER — On this week's episode of Denver7's Talk of the Town, we mixed it up! We asked the town what they wanted us to talk about. No shocker — it’s Broncos Country!

Jake Kilgore wrote in saying, "Tough schedule AFC West loaded with quarterbacks. I say ten and seven again, but a better run game and a better wild card showing maybe even one playoff win."

"Jake's got a good point. Vegas has the over under on Broncos wins this season at 9.5. He says ten wins and a playoff win. Maybe we ought to just kind of tamp down all the wild expectations of 12 wins, 13 wins, Super Bowl, and just think about, 'man, let's be a little bit better than last year,'" Denver7 Sports Director Lionel Bienvenu said.

The Denver Nuggets have made waves in the offseason and look to be a championship contender again. Fans will be fans though, and Colissa Bakovich, wanted to know if there was any chance the Nuggets would trade for Lebron James?

"I don't think there's any way the Nuggets front office blows up what they've built this offseason to get LeBron herea nd that circus coming to town. I don't think there's any way they risk what they built by bringing LeBron James to Denver," Bienvenu said.

"Absolutely not," Denver7 Sports Reporter Bradey King replied. "Of course there is always a chance, but I do not see this happening. It's a valid question though, because during the offseason, all of these 'what if?' scenarios come up right. I believe the Nuggets reported interest in LeBron back in 2018 before he went to the Lakers, but they have since won a championship."

Rockies, you knew this subject was not going to go away. Fans across the state, including Kristina Patel, want to know how and when will the Rockies be fixed!

"And again, it's simple. We've talked about it here all the time. Monfort, sell the team. That's what to do," Bienvenu said. "Not happening. Fire Bill Schmidt, the GM. Bring in baseball people from the outside to run the team. That's what you do with the Rockies. And oh, by the way, you promote Charlie Condon and you also play Ethan Holliday in a couple of weeks."