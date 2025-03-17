Resilient Rams eye Cinderella run in 2025 Big Dance

By winning the Mountain West Tournament, the Colorado State University Men's Basketball Team punched their ticket to the 2025 Big Dance.

On Sunday, the Rams found out they'd earned the 12-seed in the NCAA Tournament's West Region, and they'd be traveling to Seattle to face 5-seed University of Memphis in the first round on Friday, March 21, 2025.

"We've just shown so much resilience," Rams senior guard Jalen Lake said. "A lot of people didn't believe in us in the beginning because we didn't start off so well, but just to show the growth and resilience that we have [is amazing]."

