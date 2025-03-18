March Madness bringing excitement, economic boost to Denver

DENVER — The energy of March Madness is already palpable in the Mile High City as Ball Arena prepares to host the first and second rounds of the NCAA men's basketball tournament this week.

With fans arriving from across the country, local businesses are gearing up for a surge in customers. Among those eagerly anticipating the event is Joshua Hoey, a Duke basketball fan who has followed the team since childhood.

“I’ll be rooting for Duke. They’re going all the way,” Hoey told Denver7. “My stepdad was a huge fan, so it just carried over to me.”

Beyond Ball Arena, Denver’s bar and restaurant scene is also preparing for the influx of basketball enthusiasts. The Celtic on Market, a longtime staple in the city, expects a major turnout.

Richard Butler

“We’re expecting a really big weekend coming up with the NCAAs,” said The Celtic on Market owner Noel Hickey. “We have Yale University using us as their base and having a party. And then we have another couple of alumni groups coming in after that.”

Hickey, whose pub has been in business for 25 years, noted that major sporting events, including the NCAA tournament, drive significant business.

“We have a lot of out-of-towners in town. They’re here to party, they’re here to spend money, and we’ll gladly take it,” he said.

The pub also offers a FanDuel “Cash at Counter” system, allowing customers to place and cash out sports wagers on-site, a feature Hickey says has been a success.

Richard Butler

Visit Denver, the city’s tourism office, emphasized the importance of hosting such events. In a statement, the organization said, “Denver has a long record of working with the NCAA on sporting events, and we are proud to welcome them back to the Mile High City.”

Visit Denver estimates that the NCAA Tournament could bring an economic impact of $4 million to $12 million, depending on how well teams’ fans travel. Between hotel bookings, dining, and shopping, businesses across Denver are expected to see a boost.

With the tournament tipping off this week, fans and businesses alike are ready for the madness.