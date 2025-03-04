March Madness: No. 1 Colorado School of Mines prepares for the postseason

GOLDEN, Colo. — March is here, which means it's time for postseason basketball.

After securing the RMAC regular season title, top-ranked Colorado School of Mines is gearing up to host the RMAC Tournament with a target on their backs.

After 24 seasons and six regular-season titles, head coach Pryor Orser is still hungry for more.

"We still have unfinished business," Orser said.

Majok Deng, a senior from South Sudan, leads the team in scoring, currently averaging 23.7 points per game. Deng credits his growth to the belief shown by his coach.

"I came from Pepperdine, where I didn't play very much at all," Deng said. "He believed in me and put the ball in my hands to be a scorer, and it's been great."

The team’s depth is a key strength, ranking among the top three in Division II for bench scoring. The team has made strategic changes, including pressing more on defense, to improve after a loss last year.

"I might be leading the team in scoring, but anybody on this team can get hot," Deng added.

The No. 1 Orediggers are set to face No. 8 Chadron State in the RMAC Quarterfinals on Tuesday night.