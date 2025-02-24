Watch Now
Mikaela Shiffrin gets historic 100th World Cup race win and ties record for most podiums

Ski star Mikaela Shiffrin has added yet another chapter to her book of World Cup records by becoming the first to reach the milestone of 100 career wins.
SESTRIERE, Italy (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has created more history in her storied ski career by winning a World Cup slalom on Sunday. Shiffrin got a record-extending 100th World Cup race win. She's the first to reach the milestone of 100 career wins.

The American won a slalom in Italy to get her tally of victories to a three-digit figure. No other skier, male or female, has ever won more than 86 races. The two-time Olympic champion completed her century of World Cup wins in 278 starts for a whopping win rate of 36%.

Her 155th career podium finish in World Cup races also tied the all-time record with Swedish men's great Ingemar Stenmark. Shiffrin was the first-run leader at Sestriere, Italy and protected that to finish 0.61 seconds ahead of Zrinka Ljutic who is a three-time winner this season. Shiffrin's U.S. teammate Paula Moltzan was third.

Hear what Shiffrin had to say right after the career-defining moment, in the video player below:

