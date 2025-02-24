Mikaela Shiffrin gets historic 100th World Cup race win and ties record for most podiums

SESTRIERE, Italy (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has created more history in her storied ski career by winning a World Cup slalom on Sunday. Shiffrin got a record-extending 100th World Cup race win. She's the first to reach the milestone of 100 career wins.

The American won a slalom in Italy to get her tally of victories to a three-digit figure. No other skier, male or female, has ever won more than 86 races. The two-time Olympic champion completed her century of World Cup wins in 278 starts for a whopping win rate of 36%.

Her 155th career podium finish in World Cup races also tied the all-time record with Swedish men's great Ingemar Stenmark. Shiffrin was the first-run leader at Sestriere, Italy and protected that to finish 0.61 seconds ahead of Zrinka Ljutic who is a three-time winner this season. Shiffrin's U.S. teammate Paula Moltzan was third.

Hear what Shiffrin had to say right after the career-defining moment, in the video player below: