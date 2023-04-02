High fire danger maintains grip on Front Range as crews stay busy with several blazes

DENVER — A red flag warning is in effect for most of the Front Range, including the Denver area, as crews work to contain several fires that broke out over the past few days.

Wind gusts of up to 30 mph and low relative humidity will create high fire danger Sunday for the Denver metro area and the southern parts of the Front Range. The National Weather Service is advising against outdoor burning of any kind until at least 8 p.m.

At least four fires have erupted along the Front Range in the last couple of days amid strong winds. Although firefighters have made progress and gained control of most of the fires, the National Weather Service is warning that conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread.

Residents impacted by the 403 Fire burning in Teller and Park counties will be allowed to return home beginning at noon Sunday. And a fast-moving fire that broke out in Golden Gate Canyon near the city of Golden Saturday has been fully contained.

Below is the latest on the wildfires burning in Colorado.

Bear Fire

The Bear Fire was first reported around 6 p.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of Bear Road in Golden Gate Canyon, northwest of Golden.

Four homes were initially evacuated and a pre-evacuation notice had been issued for homes within a three-to-five-mile radius of the fire. Those orders were lifted just after 9 p.m. Saturday.

No structures were lost and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters were able to create a line around the fire and officials do not expect further growth of the blaze.

Stove Prairie Fire

The Stove Prairie Fire is burning near Prairie Road 1, one mile south of Highway 14 in the Poudre Canyon in Larimer County. It was first reported Saturday afternoon.

The fire reached an estimated 45 acres in size and the blaze was 50% contained as of 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

No evacuations were issued in the Stove Prairie Fire and there was no structure loss.

Hogback Fire

The Hogback Fire is burning near Morrison in Jefferson County and was sparked Friday afternoon by a downed power line amid wind gusts of up to 90 mph.

The 44-acre blaze was reported to be at 30% containment Sunday morning, and all roads that were closed due to the fire were reopened. Pre-evacuation notices were lifted Friday.

West Metro Fire said crews will continue mop-up efforts Sunday. There was no structure loss reported in the Hogback Fire.

403 Fire

The 403 Fire, burning in Teller and Park counties, grew Saturday to about 1,388 acres, but firefighters have managed to reach 25% containment, according to fire officials.

The fire started in Park County around 11 a.m. Thursday and quickly spread amid strong winds through grasses and into forested areas, according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office.

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office announced on Sunday that residents who were evacuated will be allowed to return home.

People who were under mandatory evacuation will change to a pre-evacuation status. They will be allowed to return to their homes after 12 p.m. on Sunday. Homes that were under pre-evacuation status before will remain at that status.