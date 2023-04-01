DENVER — Crews from the Glacier View Fire Protection District are responding to a wildfire burning in Poudre Canyon in Larimer County Saturday.

The Stove Prairie Fire, as it is being called, is about 34 acres in size and burning near Prairie Road 1, one mile south of Highway 14. No structures are currently threatened.

No evacuation notices have been issued at this time. However, smoke from the fire is visible from several miles around.

Officials are asking people to stay out of the area while firefighters work to contain the blaze.

This is a developing story and will be updated.