Fire threatens homes in Golden Gate Canyon, triggers evacuations

UNINCORPORATED JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire burning in Golden Gate Canyon has triggered evacuations and is threatening homes in the area.

The fire was reported in the the 4200 block of Bear Road around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies and firefighters were going door to door to evacuate residents, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's office.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has issued a pre-evacuation notice for area NW of Bear Rd/Golden Gate Canyon Rd due to Wildland Fire . If you are concerned about your safety or believe you are in danger, do not wait for an official evacuation order – leave immediately. pic.twitter.com/rHNK5glcG4 — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) April 2, 2023

The U.S. Forest Service told the Airtracker7 crew that the fire has burned seven acres.

The fire is located northwest of Golden.

Golden Gate Canyon Road is closed between Highway 93 and Crawford Gulch Road.

Mount Galbraith Park is also closed because of the wildfire operations.

This is a breaking news; refresh for updates.