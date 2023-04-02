Watch Now
Fire threatens homes in Golden Gate Canyon, triggers evacuations

UNINCORPORATED JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire burning in Golden Gate Canyon has triggered evacuations and is threatening homes in the area.

The fire was reported in the the 4200 block of Bear Road around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies and firefighters were going door to door to evacuate residents, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's office.

The U.S. Forest Service told the Airtracker7 crew that the fire has burned seven acres.

The fire is located northwest of Golden.

Golden Gate Canyon Road is closed between Highway 93 and Crawford Gulch Road.

Mount Galbraith Park is also closed because of the wildfire operations.

This is a breaking news; refresh for updates.

