Crews begin containment work on Hogback Fire near Morrison as calmer winds prevail

MORRISON, Colo. — West Metro Fire said on Saturday that firefighters assigned to the Hogback Fire burning near Morrison will work on containment and mop-up efforts after pre-evacuation notices were lifted in the wind-driven fire Friday.

The 40-acre blaze burning on the hogback in the area of Interstate 70 and C-470 in Jefferson County was first reported around 2:30 p.m. Friday and is suspected to have been sparked by a downed power line.

West Metro Fire Rescue

Fighting powerful winds — some as strong as 90 mph in Jefferson County — crews worked to get a handle on the fast-moving fire as officials issued pre-evacuation notices to residents in the town of Morrison, the Solterra subdivision of Lakewood and the Red Rock Ranch neighborhood. Those notices have since been canceled.

Winds across the Front Range will not be as strong Saturday as they were when the fire broke out.

No structure loss or injuries have been reported. However, the fire forced the closure of Highway 93 and the cancelation of a scheduled concert at Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre.

West Metro Fire said on Saturday that area residents may see small pockets of smoke within the perimeter of the fire as crews continue mop-up efforts. They said this is normal for a wildland fire.

If you see small flare ups like this one on the #hogbackfire overnight- this is normal fire behavior. It’s occurring well within the fire perimeter. This tree smoldered for several hours before igniting. Crews are patrolling the perimeter all night, keeping an eye on the fire. pic.twitter.com/wEkhldpNKa — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) April 1, 2023

Expect calmer winds and mostly sunny skies across the Denver area Saturday, with pleasant, spring-like conditions in the mountains.

