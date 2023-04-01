403 Fire in Teller and Park counties grows to 1,215 acres, reaches 25% containment

DENVER — The 403 Fire, burning in Teller and Park counties, grew about 10 acres overnight Friday to 1,215 acres, but firefighters have managed to reach 25% containment, according to a Saturday update from fire officials.

The fire started in Park County around 11 a.m. Thursday and quickly spread amid strong winds through grasses and into forested areas, according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office.

Multiple evacuation and pre-evacuation orders were issued on Thursday and those orders remain in place as of Saturday afternoon. Click here for an interactive map that shows both evacuation orders and the fire's perimeter.

The following places remain under mandatory evacuation orders:



South Park Road off County Road 403, eight miles south of Lake George

County Road 46 to Wilson Drive. The closest major intersection is County Road 46 and Blue Mountain Drive

Wilson Lakes and Forest Glen subdivisions. The closest major intersection is County Road 403 and County Road 98

Within a mile of County Road 403 and Alpine Meadow Lane

A pre-evacuation warning was issued for La Montana Mesa, Las Brisas, Valley Hi and Florissant Heights subdivisions.

Sheriff Mikesell said 123 firefighters are working to protect at least $600 million worth of structures in the area of the fire, according to Denver7 partners at KOAA-TV. However, no structures have been lost.

The sheriff's office added that donations are needed in both impacted counties.

Park County donations can be dropped off at the Lake George Fire Station (8951 County Road 90) and the Teller County donations can go to the sheriff's office in Divide (11400 US 24). Items like eye drops, cough drops, water and Gatorade are needed. In addition, the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter said it needs paper towels and bleach. Donations can be dropped off at 308 Weaverville Road in Divide.