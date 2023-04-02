Here's what to expect as cold and snow arrives in Denver Tuesday

DENVER — Get ready, Denver! An abrupt change in the weather is coming our way. And just because the calendar says April, it doesn't mean we're done with the snow.

We’ll see one more warm day on Monday, but then rain and snow will arrive over western Colorado later that day and move through the Denver area Tuesday and Wednesday.

The cold airmass will bring with it some light snow showers with little to no accumulation, possibly an inch or so at best, according to the National Weather Service. The Tuesday morning commute may be a little wet.

Sunday morning forecast

But the temperature drop may be the biggest bombshell. It will be much cooler than the 70s and 60s we’ve been enjoying. Temperatures will drop into the 30s for the lows on Tuesday with highs in the mid-40s in the Denver area.

For Wednesday, slightly colder temperatures will set in, with readings only in the 30s. We’ll see another wave of snow showers in the mountains and a chance of snow over the plains.

Weather will begin to improve by Thursday, but we may see continued isolated snow showers in the mountains. Temperatures will warm back into the 50s across the Denver area this weekend.

A red flag warning is in effect Sunday for most of the Front Range, including the Denver area, as wind gusts of up to 30 mph and low relative humidity will create high fire danger.

The area south of Denver along the Palmer Divide will see another critical fire weather day Monday as gusty winds and low humidity sets in.

Denver has seen an above-average amount of snowfall this season. So far, 46.7 inches of snow has fallen in Denver for the 2022-2023 season. The system moving into the area Tuesday may bump that up slightly, but NWS forecasters don't expect a lot of moisture from this storm.

April ranks as Denver's 5th snowiest month and accounts for approximately 13% of the annual snowfall of 53.8 inches, according to the NWS. Denver sees about 8-10 inches on average during the month.

Stay with Denver7 for updates to potential snow totals and timing on the storm.