Celebrating Pride Month: Watch the full Denver7 special presentation here

Throughout Pride Month, Denver7 has been hearing the voices of Colorado's LGBTQ+ community and sharing their unique stories.
In this special, "Celebrating Pride," Denver7 highlights the triumphs and challenges experienced by Coloradans in the fight for equality.
Throughout Pride Month, Denver7 has been hearing the voices of Colorado's LGBTQ+ community and sharing their unique stories. Those stories culminated in the 30-minute special presentation you can watch in the video player above or below.

As the nation marks 10 years since the landmark SCOTUS ruling recognizing same-sex marriage, you'll hear the story of the couple that made Colorado LGBTQ+ history twice.

We share the story of a market returning to PrideFest – and another business that will miss out due to a new parade route in 2025.

You'll also go behind the scenes of a massive art installation on display at the weekend's festivities, and hear from the group bringing a little joy to tense situations for the LGBTQ+ community that is in need of some help itself.

Denver7 is a proud sponsor of Denver Pride, including the festival and the parade, which are put on by the Center on Colfax, which partnered with us to create this 30-minute episode celebrating Denver Pride.

On Sunday, see Denver7's Richard Butler and Maggy Wolanske – both featured in this special – emceeing the Denver Pride 5k!

  • Watch the special in the video player below. To read the individual stories in the special, keep scrolling to the list beneath the player.

