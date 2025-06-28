Celebrating Pride Month: Watch the full Denver7 special presentation here

Throughout Pride Month, Denver7 has been hearing the voices of Colorado's LGBTQ+ community and sharing their unique stories. Those stories culminated in the 30-minute special presentation you can watch in the video player above or below.

As the nation marks 10 years since the landmark SCOTUS ruling recognizing same-sex marriage, you'll hear the story of the couple that made Colorado LGBTQ+ history twice.

We share the story of a market returning to PrideFest – and another business that will miss out due to a new parade route in 2025.

You'll also go behind the scenes of a massive art installation on display at the weekend's festivities, and hear from the group bringing a little joy to tense situations for the LGBTQ+ community that is in need of some help itself.

Denver7 is a proud sponsor of Denver Pride, including the festival and the parade, which are put on by the Center on Colfax, which partnered with us to create this 30-minute episode celebrating Denver Pride.

On Sunday, see Denver7's Richard Butler and Maggy Wolanske – both featured in this special – emceeing the Denver Pride 5k!

