Anna and Fran Simon: History-making moms share a Denver love story unlike any other

DENVER — For Anna and Fran Simon, the fight for equal rights was and always is about family.

Before you step inside their Denver home, you can feel the love. Once inside, it surrounds you.

“One of my classmates introduced me to a new term — he was like, 'Your parents are gay icons,'” said their son Jeremy Simon. ”I was like, 'Oh, nobody's ever told me that before.'”

Jeremy lit up talking about Anna and Fran, his history-making moms.

“A lot of times, I don't even think about it, but you know, it was a very unique experience growing up to get to be involved in all of that activism. And I'm really proud of my parents,” Jeremy said.

Denver7

Anna and Fran’s love story is unlike any other in Denver. Stepping into the spotlight, they made history not once, but twice.

In 2013, they became the first Colorado same-sex couple to be granted a civil union. Then, in the summer of 2014, the Simons realized their long-fought dream of getting legally married, and became the first Denver same-sex couple to receive a marriage license.

Denver7 Denver7 covering Anna and Fran's historic 2013 civil union.

Fran recalls how it went down.

“The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals said that the Utah ban on same-sex marriage was unconstitutional and that covered this whole region, including Colorado,” Fran said. “So, in July of 2014, we went to the Denver County Clerk and Recorder’s Office and got married.”

Denver7 cameras were there when it happened.

“We literally just changed clothes and hopped in the car. We don’t know what’s happening other than we’re getting a marriage license finally,” Anna told Denver7 on that July 2014 day.

Denver7 Jeremy Simon speaks to Denver7 after his moms received their marriage license in Denver in 2014.

Jeremy, just a kid, knew what it meant for his family. He stepped up to the mic and summed up the big moment to a Denver7 camera.

“It means my moms are going to get married and I’ve been in a civil union (talking about his moms), so I know what it’s like,” said Jeremy.

Brennan Linsley/AP Just after midnight, Fran Simon, left, and her partner Anna Simon, flanked by their son Jeremy, age 5, display their State of Colorado civil union license shortly before making their vows during a ceremony at the Webb Municipal Building in Denver, Wednesday May 1, 2013. Fran Simon, left, and her partner Anna Simon were the first couple to receive a certificate. In March 2013, the Colorado General Assembly passed SB-11, the Colorado Civil Union Act, which provides committed same-sex couples with legal protections and responsibilities. The act went into effect on May 1, 2013. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)

Thursday, June 26 marks 10 years since the United States Supreme Court’s landmark ruling which legalized same-sex marriage across the country. While Pride Month is a time to celebrate community and hard-fought gains, for Anna and Fran, it’s also a time to reflect on their relentless fight for equal rights as LGBTQ+ people look ahead to an uncertain future.

“It's a scary time. It always feels like it's two steps forward, one step back,” Fran said. “We've been on this roller coaster for decades now and there's a real fear that Obergefell could be overturned.”

The Simons have spoken many times to journalists about their journey, but for the first time, their son Jeremy joined them in a conversation with Denver7 about where they find hope and why they continue their fight.

“He was really our motivation to fight so hard. We wanted our child to grow up with married parents and to have those rights and protections and security,” said Fran. “Thankfully, we have Amendment J, so the ban is no longer in Colorado’s Constitution, but other states still have that ban.”

ROBYN BLASIS, Courtesy Simon Family

The Simons once again went public last year with their activism, pushing for the passage of Amendment J, a ballot measure which aimed to rewrite the state’s constitution, which defined marriage as only between a man and a woman.

Colorado voters overwhelmingly approved the measure in the November 2024 election, which means that if the Supreme Court reverses its 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges ruling, which many advocates fear, same-sex couples in Colorado will retain their right to marry.

“Always hanging over our heads was the fact that there were a lot of folks – even Supreme Court justices – who were really committed to overruling Obergefell v. Hodges,” Anna said. “Colorado, like so many states, was vulnerable because we still had the constitutional amendment that said that same sex-marriage was not a thing. That's why it was so important that we passed Amendment J in this last election.”

'The rest is history'

Provided by the Simon family. Anna and Fran at their 2005 religious ceremony at the Denver Botanical Gardens.

Long before the 2015 Supreme Court decision, Anna and Fran were trailblazing a path in Colorado for same-sex couples all the while writing their own love story.

“We met the way that was very cutting edge at the time because we met online on Yahoo personals back in 2003,” Anna laughed. “Her profile came in my inbox – all these things matched, and so we wrote to each other, talked on the phone and that seemed good, so we decided it was time to meet in person.”

Anna was working through her post-doctorate degree in San Francisco at the University of California Davis and Fran had attended Stanford University. They bonded over a shared love of cycling.

“'Let's go for a ride.' And she's like, 'I don't know about that, because what if it doesn't go well,' and then you're kind of stuck in the middle of nowhere on your bike anyway,” said Anna.“I really wasn't looking for someone to date. I was looking for folks to hang out with because I was applying for jobs all over the country. I didn't know where I was going to end up in all this, so I didn't dress for a date,” continued Anna who turned to Fran.

She turned to Fran.

“And so she immediately was like, ‘Not my type.’" They both laughed.

“Which was great, because at least — this is my theory — she was completely relaxed and herself," Anna said. "She wasn't trying to impress, right? And I immediately fell in love with her."

Denver7 The Simon's outside their Denver home.

Of course, there was a second date and “the rest is history,” said Anna with a smile.

“She (Anna) moved here in 2003 and we did long distance for a year, and wanted to make sure she loved it, and then I came in 2004,” Fran added.

Walking into the couple’s living room, you can see framed precious moments on the walls which lay out a beautiful timeline of their relationship, starting with the first time Anna and Fran donned wedding gowns and exchanged vows.

“This is our 2005 religious wedding at the Denver Botanic Gardens and talk about young,” Anna said, pointing to the picture frame.

She knew she wanted a family.

“I said, ‘OK, let's have a baby,’” recalled Anna.

“I said, 'We need to get married first. Very traditional,'” Fran laughed.

“Even though there was no same-sex marriage anywhere,” said Anna.

The couple, whose Jewish faith was a foundation in their life, wanted a ceremony.

“That made a lot of things easier in terms of the wedding,” Anna said.

“We wanted to have a ceremony with a Rabbi with our closest family and friends,” added Fran. “Then we got pregnant in 2006 and we had Jeremy in 2007.”

Fight for civil unions

Provided by the Simon family Anna Simon holds a photo of her family while testifying in favor of civil unions.

Newly married and starting out their life with Jeremy, the couple looked for any way they could to provide a stable foundation in the midst of so much uncertainty around gay rights.

“We tried to cobble together all the rights and protections we could using a lawyer and powers of attorney and trusts and so forth,” said Fran. “We could only do so much with that.”

Then in 2006 came a devastating blow for LGBTQ+ Coloradans when Amendment 43 passed. That November, Coloradans voted against domestic partnerships and same-sex marriage.

“That was really hard,” said Fran.

The couple became connected to the Gill Foundation, which advocates for equality “for all LGBTQ Americans and for every Coloradan” and that led to their first steps into the spotlight and their advocacy work.

“They asked if we would be willing to testify for the civil unions bill,” said Fran.

The couple’s flexible work schedule allowed them to drop everything and testify at the Colorado State Capitol, which they did “again and again.”

“We testified in numerous committees in the Senate and the House. Year after year, it was such an emotional rollercoaster when it would fail,” remembered Fran.

Ed Andrieski/AP Fran, left, Jeremy and Anna Simon testify on the Civil Unions bill before the Senate Judiciary committee at the Capitol in Denver on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2013. Democrats are expected to take the first step to grant Colorado gay couples rights similar to marriage with a civil unions bill that's one of the most emotional issues for lawmakers this year. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)

One day, in front of a friendly audience at the Capitol, Jeremy joined them.

“He knew what we were doing, at the level of a 5-year-old can understand what we were doing,” said Anna turning to Jeremy. “I don't know if you remember this, but you kept asking if you could come,”

“Oh, really?” responded Jeremy.

He introduced his moms at the beginning of their testimony, who recalled saying something to the effect: “I'm 5 years old, and these are my two moms.”

Brennan Linsley/AP Anna Simon, left, and her partner Fran Simon hold their son Jeremy Simon, 5, who shows off his signing pen given to him by the governor at the ceremony where Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper signed the Civil Unions Act into law at the Colorado History Museum in Denver, Colo., on Thursday, March 21, 2013. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)

After a long and slow battle, civil unions eventually became law in Colorado on May 1, 2013. A pen used to sign the bill into law by then-Gov. John Hickenlooper was given to Jeremy, which is encased in a frame in the Simon’s living room wall.

On the other side of the room is a cherished photo captured by Evan Semón showing a packed crowd gathered inside Denver’s Wellington E. Webb Building, who witnessed Anna and Fran’s civil union ceremony, which happened just after midnight when the bill became law.

Jeremy can barely be seen peering up at his moms standing beside then-Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, who officiated the ceremony.

Denver7 Jeremy points to himself in a photo capturing his mom's civil union ceremony in 2013.

“I remember afterwards they offered me cake. Here's this rainbow cake,” remembered Jeremy. “It was like, one in the morning and I was like, 'I'm too tired for cake.'”

They all laughed.

It would be the second time Anna and Fran downed beautiful dresses for a ceremony.

“How many people get to wear their wedding gowns multiple times?” said Fran. “It wasn't just about us. There were lots of other couples there getting civil unions and it was just such an amazing night, and so many people supporting all of us and were are just grateful for all the work that all these folks did to bring us to this day.”

'Getting married again?'

Simon family The Simon's at their October 2014 wedding ceremony.

Like so many other same-sex couples, the ability to get a civil union was a huge step forward for Anna and Fran, yet even with that right, LGBTQ+ Coloradans still felt separate and apart from their heterosexual peers.

“Everybody understands marriage and married people didn't understand civil unionized, or back when we said domestic partner,” said Fran, who added the cold-sounding term domestic partner sounded akin to how you’d describe a business relationship or partner.

For Anna, it wasn’t until the right to marry was realized that she felt the true impact of the difference.

“It wasn't actually until that I started saying 'Wife,'” said Anna. “That was huge psychologically for me. I didn't realize until I started doing it.”

“It's the respect, recognition and dignity, and not to mention the legal protections and rights,” added Fran.

Denver7 The Simon's have framed news coverage of big moments in their journey to equal rights.

When the Simons donned those wedding gowns for a third time in July 2014, becoming the first same-sex couple to receive that marriage license, there was still uncertainty looming.

What if the Supreme Court decided to pick up an appeal to the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling, which made their union possible?

Once it became clear that wasn’t going to happen, the couple received a call from Mayor Hancock’s office that fall and the Simons – for a fourth time – put on their wedding gowns

Denver7 The Simon's framed marriage license, the first in Denver.

“Mayor Hancock's office asked if they could marry us again. It was October 2014, so we had to pull Jeremy out of school and tell him we're getting married,” said Fran.

The family reminisced about that moment, Fran asking Jeremy: “And what'd you say?”

“Again?!” said Jeremy.

"He grabbed his violin and got to play in the beautiful, big hall with the wonderful acoustics there in the Capitol building,” remembered Anna.

Jeremy, who his moms describe as a renaissance man, is enjoying his last summer with his high school friends before heading off to DU to study finance, the school where Anna is an ecology professor.

“It's been so fun watching him develop,” said Fran. “Playing sports with him and seeing all of his interests and hobbies. Playing the violin, fencing, sword fighting, race car driving.”

'A political football'

Brennan Linsley/AP Just after midnight, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, center left, stands after performing a civil union vows ceremony for Fran Simon, right, and her partner Anna Simon, at the Webb Municipal Building in Denver, Wednesday May 1, 2013. Fran and Anna Simon were the first to receive a civil union certificate. In March 2013, the Colorado General Assembly passed SB-11, the Colorado Civil Union Act, which provides committed same-sex couples with legal protections and responsibilities. The act went into effect on May 1, 2013. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)

As much as they look back at all of their accomplishments and setbacks, this close-knit family is focused on the future and the fights ahead.

“I'm most fearful for our transgender friends and our friends who have transgender children,” said Fran. "I'm hearing that there might be some anti-trans initiatives on the ballot coming up in 2026 about gender-affirming care, about transgender girls playing sports. That's what I'm most concerned about right now.”

On Anna’s heart is also the pain and struggles felt by the transgender community in the current political environment.

“It's really painful. I feel like 10 years ago, the validity of gay relationships was the political football, and now, it's becoming that again, but much more so, anything relating to transgender Americans. There's so much ignorance.”

As they’ve done many times before, the Simons will continue to advocate for other LGBTQ+ Coloradans so that everyone can experience the kind of love felt in their home.

“I grew up with the idea that we also have a responsibility as Americans to take care of our country and take care of our broader community, and make sure that there's freedom and justice for all, and to proudly fly the American flag,” added Anna. “It doesn't belong to one party or another. It's the American people's flag, and we're proud of it, and we're going to fight.”

Pride As Colorado LGBTQ+ people face mental health crisis, voices rise above the hate Jeff Anastasio

As the gay community processes setbacks, like the Trump Administration’s decision to pull the plug on the 988 suicide prevention hotline services for LGBTQ+ youth, the Simons said finding community is more important that ever.

“I always had in the back of my mind that these protections could be rolled back. It could be taken away. We can't just rest on our laurels. We need to keep fighting,” said Fran. “We want to do it for the future generations – for that kid who's in the closet and for that kid who's thinking about committing suicide. We need to be out there and for them.”

Denver7 Jeremy shares the impact his parent's activism has had on his life.

While Colorado LGBTQ+ youth continue to experience high rates of anxiety, depression and self-report alarming rates of suicide ideation, Fran and Anna want to remind the anyone struggling that there are loving and accepting people and organizations ready to help.

“For those who are struggling, there's so many people out there who love you and care about you and support you,” said Fran. “There are so many wonderful organizations here in Colorado. We have One Colorado, we have The Center on Colfax – many others – and nationally, the Trevor Project. There's a lot of people who can help you.”

Denver7 Fran and Anna Simon outside their Denver home.

As Jeremy, who since childhood, has had a front-row seat to his parent’s drive to help others, it’s clear that advocating for others and pushing for change runs in the Simon family.

“I’m extremely proud of my parents. They've done so much and I aspire to be as impactful, or even just a fraction of as impactful, as they've been,” said Jeremy. “I want to be engaged in philanthropy in some way in the future. I don't know what that's going to look like yet, but, you know, it's something that they've instilled in me, so I want to carry that forward.”



In the video player below, watch the full story with Anna, Fran and Jeremy Simon.

Anna and Fran Simon: A history-making Denver love story unlike any other