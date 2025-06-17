Gayborhood Market returns to Denver Pride for second year, nearly doubling in size

DENVER — The Gayborhood Market, a space where where LGBTQ+ business owners and artists can share their work with the community and create further connections, will make its return at the 2025 Denver PrideFest.

The marketplace, which launched in 2024, is nearly double the size this year. Dr. Savannah Jones, chiropractor and owner of Jade Wellness, told Denver7 the marketplace had an immense impact on her business last year.

"So last year I was in the marketplace, and I was the first chiropractor ever go to Denver Pride, and it was really interesting," she said. "There a lot of people stopping in my booth and telling me a lot of different experiences that they've had with other people in my field or other people in healthcare, and it was great to be able to talk to people on their level and really get to know why they were stopping to talk to me specifically."



Watch our initial coverage of the Gayborhood Market in the video player below

‘Gayborhood market’ to showcase local queer artists at PrideFest

Jade Wellness offers chiropractic care, doula services, and fertility coaching. As a part of the queer community, Jones emphasized the need for spaces and services that are safe for everyone.

"It doesn't feel safe anymore, and I think that's what's really important, is to be able to offer a space where people are like, 'This is really different. The walls are pink there. It's a very different space. It's a different atmosphere, and it's a different kind of care,'" Jones said.

The business owner said she received several new clients after the 2024 Gayborhood Market.

"It was really cool to connect with people," she said. "This year it worked very similarly. It's all queer businesses that you can expect up there and all small businesses. So you're supporting local, you're supporting small, and you're supporting your own community by hanging out at the marketplace, and it's just like a subset of what you can expect at Pride."

With all the excitement Denver Pride brings, Jones said the marketplace allows her to promote her business while also partaking in the celebrations.

"I think that's a really cool way to make sure that people can still enjoy their own weekend and meet the people they're hoping to meet," she said.

In the same building as Jade Wellness are two other LGBTQ+ businesses: Inclusive Care and Mama Jane Massage. Dr. Krystyna Holland, founder of Inclusive Care, said she was inspired to join this year's Gayborhood Market because of Jones.

Maggy Wolanske

"[Savannah] had such a good time. She had patients from it. She only had good things to say, and so this year, she's like, 'Okay, you are coming with me. We are doing it together, so we have a table next to each other,'" Holland said.

Both business owners are excited for the weekend.

"It's good for us as business owners, from a perspective of getting in front of the people that we need to get in front of. It's also good for us as people because we get to meet other business owners who are in [the] community, and it's also good for patients to get to learn about the things that they may not even know that they needed," Holland said.

Information about the Gayborhood Market and other Denver Pride activities can be found here.

Check out more Pride stories here

Denver7 is a proud sponsor of the Denver Pride Parade. We partnered with the Center on Colfax to celebrate 50 years of Denver’s PrideFest. In the video below, we look back on the progress made in Colorado’s LGBTQ+ community over the last five decades and the work that still needs to be done.

50 years of Denver Pride: Full special presentation