Drag, brunch, and community: Denver's Champagne Tiger serves Pride all year long

DENVER — Denver's Pride Parade may be taking a new route this year, but at Champagne Tiger, the celebration of queer joy remains right at home on Colfax.

Construction for the city's Bus Rapid Transit project has pushed the 2025 Pride Parade off its traditional route on Colfax. Instead, the parade will march down 17th Avenue, meaning queer-owned businesses along Colfax that typically benefit from the parade's foot traffic will notice a difference.

Richard Butler

For Champagne Tiger, a queer-owned drag brunch and dining spot just shy of its first anniversary, community support remains as vibrant as ever.

“Drag brunch here at Champagne Tiger is really probably one of the funnest things that you can do in Denver,” customer Brian Corrigan said. “Not only do they have amazing food, but the talent is ridiculously good.”

Co-owners Chris Donato and Jeff Yeatman told Denver7 they wanted to create more than just another brunch spot. From house-made quiche that takes two days to prepare, to oysters flown in from Massachusetts, to French omelets and tater tot waffles topped with smoked lox, Champagne Tiger offers a menu that surprises guests as much as the performances do.

Richard Butler

“We really put a focus on the food so that hopefully it matches the show in a really great way," Donato said. "So, it’s not only a great show, but it’s also really, really delicious, well-made food.”

The Sunday drag brunches have become a sold-out staple. Local queens Pony and Anita Goodman co-host the shows on the first Sunday of each month. They say the safe space has created opportunities for new performers, including up-and-coming “baby queens” getting their first chance on stage.

Richard Butler

“They let us show up and just goof off,” Pony said. “Drag is joy. Hate is poison. Love is medicine. Drag is medicine.”

Despite 2025 Pride festivities shifting elsewhere, loyal customers say places like Champagne Tiger remain vital year-round.

“Finding a place like this, it’s kind of ‘Cheersian,’ where everyone knows your name and you feel safe and included and you have so much fun,” said customer Jenny Seemayer. “That’s so important for a city like Denver.”

Every Wednesday night, Champagne Tiger hosts Pasta & Piano night. Their kitchen team makes fresh pasta from scratch. There is always someone playing the piano, and sometimes you may catch a drag queen singing live.

Chris Donato

“It's a way to have fun on a Wednesday that's not you going out and doing a whole thing. You can go out and have some pasta, listen to some music, and be in bed by 10 p.m.,” said Donato.

The owners admit construction along Colfax has posed challenges for small businesses, but they remain optimistic.

"People have been coming out just to support because they know it’s a tough time, and that’s been beautiful to see," Donato said.

Even without the parade passing by this year, the spirit of Pride is alive inside Champagne Tiger, where food, drag and community come together every week.

Check out more Pride stories here

Denver7 is a proud sponsor of the Denver Pride Parade. We partnered with the Center on Colfax to celebrate 50 years of Denver’s PrideFest. In the video below, we look back on the progress made in Colorado’s LGBTQ+ community over the last five decades and the work that still needs to be done.



50 years of Denver Pride: Full special presentation