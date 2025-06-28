Loveland artists unite community for 17-foot, 10,000-pound art installation at Denver Pride

LOVELAND, Colo. — This year's Denver Pride will feature an ambitious art installation designed to spark conversation and encourage community members to put the finishing touches on the piece by painting banners.

Titled “Hearts on Fire,” the 17-foot-tall metal and glass sculpture is the vision of Loveland-based artists Monica Hsu and Drew “Torchmouth” Hsu. They stepped in to fill a spot left by another artist, beginning a months-long journey that has involved countless hours of planning, teamwork, and community collaboration.

"The energy that it takes to pull something like this off is insane," Drew said, reflecting on the size of the task ahead.

Colin Riley, Denver7 The installation will be displayed Saturday June 28 and Sunday June 29 in Civic Center Park.

With the installation estimated to weigh in at 10,000 pounds, the artists faced a significant challenge.

"We found out that we were doing this project at the end of March, and so it's just been a lot of sleepless nights ever since then," Monica said.

Check out more Pride stories here

Monica and Drew own and operate Snakeblood LLC, a Loveland-based production company that has produced monumental metal sculptures for venues like Colorado State University, Meow Wolf, and Burning Man.

Both artists agree that the project’s scale required a robust support system.

"You need your electricians. You need your structural engineers. You need your structural welders and transport, grinding, grunt work, people to provide meals, drinks, make sure we’re still alive," Monica and Drew explained.

They are not alone; the artists have enlisted a team of almost 20, drawing members from diverse backgrounds and experiences.

Colin Riley, Denver7 Some of the 19-person team involved in creating "Hearts on Fire."

Here's the team:



Monica Hsu - Lead artist

Drew "Torchmouth" Hsu - Lead artist

Graham White - Foreman

Stanley Williams - Foreman

Michael Weakley - Robotics engineer

Casey - Engineer/welder

Bones Belfontaine - Engineer/welder

Creigan Wray - Electrical engineer

Amanda Wray - Welder

Jason Santiago - Painter

Christian Nyzio - Welder

Erin Jane - Welder

Mark "The Welder" Murray - Welder

Skylar Bach - Glass blower

Xilla Koblinski - Transportation

Baer - Painter

Lindsay Walker - Painter

Deborah Dohrmann - Painter

Cassie Straub - Painter

As they designed the structure, Monica and Drew envisioned an installation that symbolizes unity.

“It kind of exemplifies, or demonstrates, how we each as individuals, coming from different backgrounds, we could join together and form a community,” Drew said.

Monica and Drew Hsu A design of the metal and glass sculpture, "Hearts on Fire."

The centerpiece of “Hearts on Fire” is designed as a "Tree of Life," featuring intricate branches that curl into heart shapes. In addition, attendees at Denver Pride will be invited to participate in the installation by painting banners on the roots of the sculpture.

“We bring people together to actually get it done, and then once it’s done, it draws people in,” Drew said.

Both artists hope that the installation will initiate conversations and promote understanding among individuals, particularly those who might not see eye-to-eye.

"The people that hate Pride are going to be watching and what kind of message can we send to these people that are actively hating this community?" Monica said. "Maybe we have a lot more in common than we’re led to believe."

As they prepare for the unveiling, the emotions run high.

“It’s really exciting and really scary, but we have a huge, epic community that has come to our aid, and thank goodness, because we wouldn’t have been able to accept this project without them,” Monica said.

You can see the sculpture on June 28 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and June 29 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Civic Center Park. The banner painting will take place on Saturday, June 28.