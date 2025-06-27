Parasol Patrol encourages extra safety precautions for Denver Pride following protest incident

DENVER – The Parasol Patrol, a non-profit that uses rainbow umbrellas to shield kids and families from hostile crowds at LGBTQ+ events is encouraging everyone to stay safe this weekend ahead of large Pride events in Denver, following an incident involving a driver at a protest.

Parasol Patrol co-founder Eli Bazan said on Saturday, June 21st in downtown, the non-profit was helping demonstrators protesting against the Supreme Court decision to allow states to ban gender-affirming care when a driver nearly hit them.

“We took off for our march, and then the police closed the first two turns, they had police vehicles out there. And then we made our third turn, and the police did not follow us. It was not a permitted march. We almost always have at least two trail vehicles at the end of a march to make sure that some of this doesn't happen. Unfortunately, this was a kind of hastily thrown together March, and we didn't have time to really go through all of our safety protocol,” Bazan said. “This guy starts using his vehicle to try to maybe break through the march or harm someone.”

Bazan said the demonstrators were only two blocks away from the state capitol building.

“I ran up to stop him, because I knew that I had, I had a ton of people behind me, and that included families, so I just, I just put myself in between him and the crowd, and he ended up making contact with my leg, and then I came down with my umbrella on the hood of his car,” Bazan said.

A video from a witness then shows the man get out of his car, yell at Bazan, get back into his car and drive off.

Bazan and Parasol Patrol co-founder Pasha Ripley said ahead of the busy Pride weekend in Denver, it’s important for everyone to be vigilant.

“Always keep yourself safe — Parasol Patrol uses de-escalation techniques and is a peaceful organization," said Bazan. "This guy didn't know that Eli is a Marine Corps veteran and was a close combat instructor. So it could’ve turned into a tussle, but Eli kept a cool head, and rather than being confrontational, kept the temperature down for the safety of others."

Bazan added, "we shouldn't have to do that,"

"We're on the right side of history, but yeah, just stay safe this weekend."

Ripley and Bazan said it’s important for everyone to try to deescalate tense situations for their own safety and the safety of others around them.