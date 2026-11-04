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LIVE RESULTS: Colorado’s 2026 midterm election

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Off air: Denver7 Breaking News
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DENVER — Polls are officially closed across Colorado and results for several major races on the statewide ballot will be coming in shortly.

SEE THE LATEST ELECTION RESULTS HERE

Watch Denver7’s live coverage of the 2026 midterm election in the video below:

Off air: Denver7 Breaking News

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