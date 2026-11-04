LIVE RESULTS: Colorado’s 2026 midterm election

DENVER — Polls are officially closed across Colorado and results for several major races on the statewide ballot will be coming in shortly.
SEE THE LATEST ELECTION RESULTS HERE
Watch Denver7’s live coverage of the 2026 midterm election in the video below:
Off air: Denver7 Breaking News
RELATED HEADLINES —
- Denver7 | Your Voice: What Colorado voters are saying ahead of 2026 midterm election
- The race to be Colorado's next governor: Denver7 sits down with Democratic nominee AG Phil Weiser
- The race to be Colorado's next governor: Denver7 sits down with Republican nominee Victor Marx
- The race to be Colorado's next governor: Denver7 sits down with Unaffiliated candidate Greg Lopez
- Latino voters could decide key Colorado seat in fight for US House control
- Colorado Democrats offer different opinions on Amendment 87, the proposed graduated income tax
- Amendment 81 would require local law enforcement to report more information to ICE
- Denver7 explains: Amendments 84, 85 and 86
- Supporters canvas for Prop NN, opponents share their concerns to Denver7
- Denver7’s breaks down Prop 132 ahead of Election Day
- Colorado Prop. 133 splits groups over life sentences for convicted child sex traffickers
- Denver7 explains: Propositions 134 and 135
- Denver7 explains: Proposition 136
- Opponents push back against Proposition 137, urging a different approach to wildfire safety
- Colorado Connector sales tax measure heads to November ballot, aiming to link Front Range cities by rail
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Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.