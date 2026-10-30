DENVER — Colorado voters are weighing Proposition 133, a measure that would increase the penalties for child sex trafficking to life in prison without parole and expand the definition of child sex trafficking to include buying sexual activity with a minor.

The coalition Protect Kids Colorado is behind Proposition 133, and Erin Lee is its executive director. The group argues the measure is a straightforward way to keep repeat offenders away from children.

Hear their arguments in the video below:

Colorado Prop. 133 splits victim advocates over life sentences for convicted child sex traffickers

"The child doesn't get a second chance once they've been sold into sexual servitude. Why should the perpetrator get a second chance to harm another child?" Lee said.

On the other side of the issue, the Colorado Coalition Against Sexual Assault (CCASA) says it is dedicated to ending sexual violence in Colorado. The organization and its policy and outreach manager, Onnastasia Cole, oppose Proposition 133.

"We know that it sounds good on the surface. We all share the goal to protect kids and end human trafficking, but again, Prop 133 will not actually get us there," Cole said.

One argument against the proposition is that it could further hurt victims who are often forced into trafficking more children and committing additional crimes.

"This includes things like posting digital ads, messaging buyers on things like social media, transporting other victims, whether that's driving themselves or you know arranging something like a rideshare," Cole said.

For her part, Lee says victim protections are already built into Colorado statute through a legal argument called affirmative defense.

"This measure only applies to sentencing. So you know victims will still be given as they should their constitutional right of trial by a jury of their peers," Lee said.

An affirmative defense gives victims the chance to excuse liability if they were forced to commit a crime. But Cole says reliving such experiences in court is traumatic.

"If Prop 133 passes and a victim is charged... they're either going to go to trial or plead down. Both of those outcomes are not great for victims who have already experienced significant trauma and harm," Cole said.

Both sides agree on the goal but disagree on how to get there.

"By putting a blanket life in prison sentence, we're ensuring that every child sex trafficker who is charged and convicted by a jury of buying and selling children for sexual servitude is given fair punishment, and fair punishment is life in prison and not a chance to come out and hurt another child," Lee said.

"While CCASA is not against increasing accountability or holding people who cause harm accountable, we know that this is not the way to do it, and will actually hurt victims," Cole said.

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