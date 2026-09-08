Bear cub dies from injuries in Town of Granby hazing operation, Colorado Parks and Wildlife says

GRANBY, Colo. — A bear cub died last month following a hazing operation in the Town of Granby, according to a spokesperson with the town’s police department.

The incident occurred after town police officers were dispatched to an area near 70 East Agate Avenue on Aug. 27 at around 12:42 p.m. on a report of three to four bears in the area.

At the scene, officers — with support from Colorado Parks and Wildlife — found a sow and three cubs. Using the ear tag number on the sow, CPW confirmed the bears had already been relocated earlier in the month to prevent further habituation and reduce risks to public safety for town residents.

Police said that in attempt to haze the bears (which is a wildlife management practice that uses non-lethal deterrents to discourage animals from approaching human-populated areas), officers deployed less-lethal beanbag rounds. Three of the bears fled while a fourth hid under a nearby deck, according to a news release.

The following day, Granby officers found a deceased bear cub in a field near 70 East Agate Avenue.

A CPW officer later examined the bear cut and determined the cub died from injuries sustained from a less-lethal projectile fired the previous day.

A spokesperson for the town’s police department said officers have previously deployed beanbag rounds with the same bears without injury. They added they were now working with CPW to review its wildlife deployment protocols to prevent future incidents.

“To help mitigate future altercations with bears, we ask residents and visitors to help reduce human-bear conflicts by keeping trash secured in a bear-resistant container or in a confined, secure area where bears are less likely to access it,” a Town of Granby police spokesperson said. “Working together, we can help promote safety for wildlife, residents, and the community.”

A growing list of bear attacks in Colorado this year

This attack is the latest in a string of bear conflicts Denver7 has tracked in 2026.

Late last month, a bear attack in Jefferson County injured an angler — but that wasn’t the only incident that week. A couple of days earlier, a bear attacked a man leaving a laundry room at an Eagle-Vail apartment complex, followed by a bear attack that injured an unhoused man sleeping in Aspen.

This latest incident occurred on the same day a bear attacked a woman in her 80s after breaking into her home in Estes Park. The most recent attack — the state's eighth so far this year — occurred on Sept. 3, when a bear scratched a napping Steamboat Springs resident.

Those attacks have prompted CPW to launch a new education campaign to raise awareness about this year’s record bear activity and how people can prepare to reduce the number of bear conflicts that could potentially lead to more dangerous encounters.

Watch Denver7 reporter Claire Lavezzorio's report in the video below:

Colorado wildlife officials ramp up bear safety outreach as record activity continues

Wildlife officials remind the community that preventing conflicts requires a collective effort. CPW recommends the following BearWise tips to keep bears wild:



Never feed or approach bears. Intentionally feeding wildlife or letting them find accessible food is illegal. It teaches them to approach homes and lose their natural fear of humans.

Safely store trash, animal feed and other attractants. Lock up trash receptacles and food scraps to eliminate the powerful odors that attract wildlife to residential properties.

Never leave pet food outdoors. Feed domestic pets indoors or thoroughly clean up bowls immediately after any outdoor feeding.

Clean and store outdoor grills. Burn off grease and food particles after every use, and store grills inside a secure garage or shed.

Secure windows and doors. Keep all bear-accessible windows and doors closed and locked, including garage doors. Bears are excellent climbers, so this includes any top story exterior windows or doors.

Know what to do if a bear does enter your home. If a bear is in your house, leave immediately if you can safely do so.

Leave all exit doors open to give the bear a clear escape route, do not block its path, and never try to shoo or corner the animal out of your home. Call 911 immediately and remain outside until wildlife officers have confirmed the bear is out of the home.

Know what to do if you encounter a black bear.

If you see a bear before it notices you, don't approach. Stop and quietly move away, while giving the bear a clear escape route. If a bear sees you, back away slowly. Never run; running may trigger a chase response. If a bear approaches, hold your ground, wave your arms and yell, "Hey, bear!" until it leaves. If a black bear makes contact with you, do NOT play dead; fight back aggressively.



CPW encourages Coloradans to report bear activity and conflicts by clicking here.

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