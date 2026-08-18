Bear attacks man outside Eagle-Vail apartment complex laundry room, CPW says

EAGLE, Colo. — A man leaving a laundry room at an Eagle-Vail apartment complex was attacked by a bear and injured Monday afternoon, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a release Tuesday.
The female black bear swiped at him, causing an arm injury, and he injured his foot while trying to flee, according to CPW.
The victim was transported to a local medical facility by a family member, where he was treated for injuries to his arm and foot and later released.
CPW officers searched for the bear and her cubs overnight and have placed a trap in the neighborhood.
However, wildlife officials believe the presence of a larger male bear in the area prompted the sow and cubs to stay away.
CPW says severe drought conditions have reduced natural food sources, leading to increased bear activity in populated areas and more reports of bears searching for food in dumpsters.
As bears enter their late-summer feeding period before hibernation, CPW is urging residents to secure food sources and take precautions to prevent human-bear conflicts.
CPW recommends residents take the following steps to prevent conflicts and keep bears wild:
- Never feed or approach bears. Intentionally feeding wildlife or letting them find accessible food is illegal. It teaches them to approach homes and lose their natural fear of humans.
- Safely store trash, animal feed and other attractants. Lock up trash receptacles and food scraps to eliminate the powerful odors that attract wildlife to residential properties.
- Never leave pet food outdoors. Feed domestic pets indoors or thoroughly clean up bowls immediately after any outdoor feeding.
- Clean and store outdoor grills. Burn off grease and food particles after every use, and store grills inside a secure garage or shed.
- Secure windows and doors. Keep windows and doors locked, especially when leaving the property.
- Know what to do if you encounter a black bear. If you see a bear before it notices you, don't approach. Stand still, and quietly move away. If a bear sees you, back away slowly. Never run; running may trigger a chase response. If a bear approaches, hold your ground, wave your arms and yell "Hey Bear" until it leaves. If a black bear makes contact with you, do NOT play dead; fight back aggressively.