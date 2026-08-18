Bear attacks man outside Eagle-Vail apartment complex laundry room, CPW says

EAGLE, Colo. — A man leaving a laundry room at an Eagle-Vail apartment complex was attacked by a bear and injured Monday afternoon, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a release Tuesday.

The female black bear swiped at him, causing an arm injury, and he injured his foot while trying to flee, according to CPW.

The victim was transported to a local medical facility by a family member, where he was treated for injuries to his arm and foot and later released.

CPW officers searched for the bear and her cubs overnight and have placed a trap in the neighborhood.

However, wildlife officials believe the presence of a larger male bear in the area prompted the sow and cubs to stay away.

CPW says severe drought conditions have reduced natural food sources, leading to increased bear activity in populated areas and more reports of bears searching for food in dumpsters.

As bears enter their late-summer feeding period before hibernation, CPW is urging residents to secure food sources and take precautions to prevent human-bear conflicts.

CPW recommends residents take the following steps to prevent conflicts and keep bears wild:

