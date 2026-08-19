Bear bites homeless man in Aspen as Colorado sees record bear activity

DENVER — A bear attack that injured a man sleeping in an Aspen park was one of several such incidents reported this week amid a record year for bear activity in Colorado, CPW said.

Wildlife officials said the homeless man was sleeping in Rio Grande Park early Wednesday morning when a bear approached and began sniffing him before biting him on the head. He was treated for head and facial injuries and later released from the hospital.

Wildlife officers later located a bear matching the description from the Aspen attack. The adult female bear, which did not have cubs, was euthanized in accordance with CPW policy. The animal was sent to the agency's Wildlife Health Lab in Fort Collins for a necropsy and DNA analysis.

In Steamboat Springs, a woman was injured early Monday after a bear forced its way into her home through a damaged sliding glass door near Fish Creek Falls Road. When she tried to chase the bear outside, it struck her in the face, causing cuts. She was treated at a hospital and released.

Investigators determined the bear forced its way inside by damaging the wooden frame of the sliding glass door and knocking it off its track. Officers collected hair samples from the broken door for DNA analysis and set a trap at the property while alerting neighbors to take preventative precautions.

A man was injured Monday afternoon after being attacked by a black bear outside an apartment complex in Eagle-Vail, according to CPW. Officials said the man was leaving a laundry room when a female black bear swiped at him, injuring his arm. He also hurt his foot while trying to flee. A family member took him to a local medical facility, where he was treated and later released.

Meanwhile, a Crested Butte black bear is being accused of entering a home in Mt. Crested Butte on Tuesday and accidentally starting a kitchen fire. Authorities safely dealt with the bear, and the fire was contained to the kitchen. No injuries were reported.

Another bear incident occurred in Colorado Springs this week after wildlife officials said a bear entered an unlocked car, became trapped and died. The animal severely damaged the car while attempting to escape but was unable to get out. The bear’s body went undiscovered for days in the sweltering heat, CPW said.

CPW received 6,129 bear sighting and conflict reports between Jan. 1 and Aug. 13, nearly double the 3,115 reports during the same period last year. The agency says 2026 is on track to set a record for bear reports since statewide digital tracking began in 2019.

The increase comes as bears enter one of the most critical periods of their annual biological cycle. In late summer and fall, black bears enter hyperphagia, a natural phase when they can spend up to 20 hours a day searching for food as they build the fat reserves needed to survive the winter.

That search is especially challenging this year. Low mountain snowpack, wildfires and drought have reduced the availability of natural foods such as berries, fruits, nuts, plants and grasses in parts of Colorado, according to the agency.

CPW warns that unsecured trash, birdseed, pet food and other attractants can cause bears to lose their natural fear of people, increasing the risk of property damage, public safety issues and, in some cases, the need for relocation or euthanasia.

Wildlife officials remind the community that preventing conflicts requires a collective effort. CPW recommends the following BearWise tips to keep bears wild:

