Bear scratches napping Steamboat Springs resident as CPW warns of heightened activity statewide

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — An adult napping in a backyard patio chair in Steamboat Springs was scratched by a bear Thursday afternoon, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

CPW officers responded to the report on Sept. 3. According to the agency, the victim noticed a bear approaching while napping outside and stayed calm, remaining motionless so as not to startle the animal, even as the bear huffed and popped its jaw. Before a neighbor could intervene with bear spray, the bear reached out and scraped the victim's knee. The neighbor then deployed bear spray to prevent further contact.

The victim sustained minor injuries and did not seek professional medical treatment. Out of respect for their privacy, CPW is not releasing further personal details.

CPW says bears across Colorado are currently extremely active as they enter hyperphagia, a period of intense feeding before hibernation. Severe drought conditions have limited natural food sources this year, the agency said, driving bears to take greater risks and move closer to populated areas in search of calories.

CPW says preventing human-bear conflicts takes a community-wide effort, and recommends the following BearWise steps:

