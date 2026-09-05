Bear scratches napping Steamboat Springs resident as CPW warns of heightened activity statewide

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — An adult napping in a backyard patio chair in Steamboat Springs was scratched by a bear Thursday afternoon, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
CPW officers responded to the report on Sept. 3. According to the agency, the victim noticed a bear approaching while napping outside and stayed calm, remaining motionless so as not to startle the animal, even as the bear huffed and popped its jaw. Before a neighbor could intervene with bear spray, the bear reached out and scraped the victim's knee. The neighbor then deployed bear spray to prevent further contact.
The victim sustained minor injuries and did not seek professional medical treatment. Out of respect for their privacy, CPW is not releasing further personal details.
CPW says bears across Colorado are currently extremely active as they enter hyperphagia, a period of intense feeding before hibernation. Severe drought conditions have limited natural food sources this year, the agency said, driving bears to take greater risks and move closer to populated areas in search of calories.
CPW says preventing human-bear conflicts takes a community-wide effort, and recommends the following BearWise steps:
- Never feed or approach bears. Intentionally feeding wildlife is illegal. It teaches bears to approach homes and lose their natural fear of humans.
- Safely store trash, animal feed and other attractants. Lock up trash receptacles and food scraps to eliminate the powerful odors that attract wildlife to residential properties.
- Never leave pet food outdoors. Feed pets indoors, or thoroughly clean up bowls immediately after any outdoor feeding.
- Clean and store outdoor grills. Burn off grease and food particles after every use, and store grills inside a secure garage or shed.
- Secure windows and doors. Keep windows and doors locked, especially when leaving the property, and keep car windows rolled up and doors locked even when stepping out for just a few minutes.
- Know what to do if you encounter a black bear. If you see a bear before it notices you, don't approach — stand still and quietly move away. If a bear sees you, back away slowly; never run, since running may trigger a chase response. If a bear approaches, hold your ground, wave your arms and yell "Hey Bear" until it leaves. If a black bear makes contact with you, do not play dead — fight back aggressively.
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.