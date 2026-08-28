Bear attacks woman in her 80s after breaking into her home in Estes Park, CPW says

ESTES PARK, Colo. — A woman in her 80s is recovering after a bear attacked her inside her Estes Park home early Thursday morning, state wildlife officials said Friday.

The attack is the latest in an “unprecedented” number of bear conflicts across Colorado this year, which Denver7 has reported on over the past several days. The conflicts are due, in part, to worsening drought conditions that have depleted natural food sources for bears, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Denver7 reporter Lauren Lennon has the latest on the uptick in bear sightings near schools in the video below:

Uptick in bear sightings causes 'strange' start to school year

State wildlife officials said the attack occurred at around 4:30 a.m. when the bear broke into a house on the western side of town through an unlocked, closed window on the first floor.

The woman told CPW officers she awoke to the bear in the kitchen on the second floor, at which point the bear charged her, scratching her across the stomach and knocking her to the ground. She told officers the bear then left the house through the first floor window.

No bear was found in the surrounding area when Larimer County deputies arrived at the scene and the woman sought immediate medical treatment for her abdominal injuries, according to a news release.

CPW is now asking the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal & Plant Health Inspection Service for help in locating the bear involved in the attack.

State wildlife officials said Friday heavy bear activity has been reported in the area, with multiple bears breaking into occupied homes and vehicles over the past few days. CPW officers have set traps to remove bears posing an immediate public safety risk, a spokesperson for the agency said.

"As we continue to navigate this extraordinary bear year, please continue to be vigilant in removing food and trash that may attract bears to your property," said CPW area wildlife manager Jason Duetsch. "Wildlife officers are working tirelessly to respond to an unprecedented number of bear reports, and we are counting on the community to help mitigate conflict."

CPW reports that Colorado is experiencing an unprecedented bear conflict year, with more than 6,000 bear sightings reported so far across the state – nearly double last year’s numbers.

As bears begin to enter hyperphagia – an instinctive, metabolic change resulting in an almost constant feeding frenzy as the bears prepare for winter hibernation – bear activity is expected to increase while they search for 20,000 calories per day before denning, a CPW spokesperson said.

A growing list of bear attacks in Colorado this year

This attack is the latest in a string of bear conflicts Denver7 has tracked in 2026.

Last Friday, a bear attack in Jefferson County injured an angler – but that wasn’t the only incident that week. A couple of days earlier, a bear attacked a man leaving a laundry room at an Eagle-Vail apartment complex, followed by a bear attack that injured an unhoused man sleeping in Aspen.

Those attacks have prompted CPW to launch a new education campaign to raise awareness about this year’s record bear activity and how people can prepare to reduce the number of bear conflicts and potential attacks.

Watch Denver7 reporter Claire Lavezzorio's report in the video below:

Colorado wildlife officials ramp up bear safety outreach as record activity continues

Wildlife officials remind the community that preventing conflicts requires a collective effort. CPW recommends the following BearWise tips to keep bears wild:



Never feed or approach bears. Intentionally feeding wildlife or letting them find accessible food is illegal. It teaches them to approach homes and lose their natural fear of humans.

Safely store trash, animal feed and other attractants. Lock up trash receptacles and food scraps to eliminate the powerful odors that attract wildlife to residential properties.

Never leave pet food outdoors. Feed domestic pets indoors or thoroughly clean up bowls immediately after any outdoor feeding.

Clean and store outdoor grills. Burn off grease and food particles after every use, and store grills inside a secure garage or shed.

Secure windows and doors. Keep all bear-accessible windows and doors closed and locked, including garage doors. Bears are excellent climbers, so this includes any top story exterior windows or doors.

Know what to do if a bear does enter your home. If a bear is in your house, leave immediately if you can safely do so.

Leave all exit doors open to give the bear a clear escape route, do not block its path, and never try to shoo or corner the animal out of your home. Call 911 immediately and remain outside until wildlife officers have confirmed the bear is out of the home.

Know what to do if you encounter a black bear.

If you see a bear before it notices you, don't approach. Stop and quietly move away, while giving the bear a clear escape route. If a bear sees you, back away slowly. Never run; running may trigger a chase response. If a bear approaches, hold your ground, wave your arms and yell, "Hey, bear!" until it leaves. If a black bear makes contact with you, do NOT play dead; fight back aggressively.



CPW encourages Coloradans to report bear activity and conflicts by clicking here.

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