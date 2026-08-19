Black bear trapped in unlocked vehicle dies after days in sweltering heat in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Wildlife officials are reminding residents to lock their vehicles, close windows and remove food and trash after a black bear became trapped inside an unlocked car and died in central Colorado Springs.

According to a Colorado Parks and Wildlife X post from Tuesday, the 300-pound bear entered the unlocked vehicle and became stuck inside.

The animal severely damaged the car while attempting to escape but was unable to get out and died. The bear’s body went undiscovered for days in the sweltering heat, CPW said.

CPW says the incident underscores the importance of locking vehicles and eliminating attractants from inside, especially in areas where bears are active.

The agency said bears know how to open unlocked vehicle doors.

CPW says severe drought conditions have reduced natural food sources, leading to increased bear activity in populated areas and more reports of bears searching for food in dumpsters.

A man was injured Monday afternoon after being attacked by a black bear outside an apartment complex in Eagle-Vail, according to CPW.

Officials said the man was leaving a laundry room when a female black bear swiped at him, injuring his arm. He also hurt his foot while trying to flee.

A family member took him to a local medical facility, where he was treated and later released.

CPW recommends residents take the following steps to prevent conflicts and keep bears wild:

