Snow totals from Colorado’s March 16, 2023 snowstorm

The snow storm rolling through Colorado Thursday has so far brought anywhere from a trace to 2 inches of snow in parts of the Denver metro area. Slightly heavier accumulations are forecasted for south and west of downtown, according to Denver7 morning meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo.

As of 11:45 a.m. Thursday, southeast of Wolf Creek Pass has seen 14 inches of snow over the past 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Here are the NWS snow totals as of data available Thursday morning. Check back for updates to this list.

1 SE Wolf Creek Pass: 14"

6 E Skyway: 11"

4 NNW Mount Crested Butte: 11"

2 SSW Telluride: 11"

1 SW Snowmass Village: 7.4"

Silverton: 6.6"

1 SW Pitkin: 6"

5 ENE Chromo: 5.5"

1 NNW Monarch Pass: 5"

2 NNW Tincup: 5"

4 N Skyway: 5"

Ouray: 4.9"

8 WNW Pagosa Springs: 4.2"

6 N Pueblo West: 4"

5 W Westcliffe: 4"

1 WSW Rye: 4"

3 S Vallecito: 4"

5 N Rosita: 3.5"

Penrose: 3.5"

9 W Walsenburg: 3.4"

3 NNW Ridgway: 3.3"

3 WNW Divide: 3.1"

2 SE Penrose: 3"

1 WNW Walsenburg: 2.8"

1 ESE Steamboat Springs: 2.6"

1 NW Eagle: 2.5"

6 WSW Almont: 2.5"

Oak Creek: 2.5"

2 W Colorado City: 2.5"

4 NNE Florissant: 2.3"

7 NE Sawpit: 2.3"

1 E Beulah: 2.3"

4 ENE Nederland: 2.1"

3 WSW Edwards: 2"

Palmer Lake: 2"

5 N Redstone: 1.9"

5 SSW Craig: 1.7"

4 SSW Crawford: 1.6"

Creede: 1.5"

Gunnison: 1.5"

1 ENE Westminster: 1.4"

Dinosaur: 1.4"

3 NW Black Forest: 1"

1 NNE Erie: 1"

3 WNW Arvada: .8"

3 SSW Boulder: .5"