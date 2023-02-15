Snow will continue to fall across Colorado today

DENVER — It is a Denver7 Weather Action Day as a potent winter storm swirls across the state. Winter storm warnings are in effect for the foothills west of Denver as well as the southern Denver suburbs, Palmer Divide, the southeast plains and the central and southwest Mountains.

The storm will bring more snow to the state throughout the day. We'll see highs in the teens, with wind chills near zero through the afternoon.

This storm should drop 3 to 6 inches of snow over downtown Denver with closer to 8 inches on the south and west sides of the metro area.

Expect a foot or more in the central and southern mountains, especially the San Juan and Sangre de Cristo Mountains. The weather will be much colder with readings in the upper teens on Wednesday and single-digit lows by Thursday morning.

Potential snow totals:



Palmer Divide: 5”-10”

Near Denver: 3" - 6"

Southern Denver metro: 5”-8”

Northern metro up to Boulder: 2”-4”

Northern I-25 to Fort Collins and plains: Trace to 3”

Telluride: 1 to 2 feet

The storm will lift northeast on Wednesday night and skies will clear on Thursday. Temperatures will climb through the end of the week and we'll see more 50s and melting this weekend!

