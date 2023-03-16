Watch Now
Snow and cold across the Denver metro area for the Thursday commute

Cold and blustery across Colorado's eastern plains today
Trace to 2 inches will accumulate in Denver this morning. Heavier amounts south and west of downtown but flurries move out for the evening commute
Posted at 5:38 AM, Mar 16, 2023
DENVER — What a change!...from spring-like 70s on Wednesday to snow and cold on Thursday. A winter storm is rolling through the state, bringing light snow and gusty winds to the Front Range for the morning commute.

We'll likely see around 1 to 2 inches of snow in Denver, with around 2 to 4 inches south and west of Denver along the Palmer Divide and near the Foothills. Much heavier snow will fall in the mountains with 6 to 12 inches expected and locally some higher totals above 10,000 feet. Temperatures will be colder on Thursday, with highs only in the 30s.

Friday will be windy and cold with highs in the low 40s for Denver and just in the 20s to low 30s in the mountains where flurries will linger. Saturday should be cool and dry, followed by another chance for some rain and snow on Sunday.

