Denver snow forecast: 3 to 7 inches possible, expect a messy Wednesday commute

DENVER — Prepare for potentially treacherous travel conditions starting late Tuesday evening and overnight into Wednesday across Colorado, including the Denver metro area as a big winter storm approaches from the southwest.

A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect at 5 p.m Tuesday for a large swath of the state just south of Denver including Castle Rock and Colorado Springs with the potential for 5 to 12 inches of snow.

A good portion of Jefferson County is under the Winter Storm Warning.

“Areas like Evergreen Parkway up along 285. That's where we could see around five to 10 inches of snow. It's going to be heavier in those foothills west to Denver” Lisa Hidalgo, Denver7 morning meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo said.

Denver, Aurora, Boulder and other communities will go under a Winter Weather Advisory starting at midnight through Wednesday night for the potential of 3 to 7 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

A Denver7 Weather Action Day is in effect until 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and refresh this story for updates on the timing and potential impacts.

TIMELINE

A slight chance for a rain-snow mix is possible in Denver by 6 p.m. but the heavier snow will fall overnight and Wednesday morning. Winds will become strong from the northwest, particularly over northern colorado.

“It will mainly be into our San Juan and Sangre de Cristo mountains down south that we could see around one to two feet. Places like grand lake up through walkden could see around an inch. So it’s really going to be south of I-70 that we’ll see that moisture will fall, accumulate and be pretty impactful.” said Denver7 meteorologist Katie Lasalle.

By Wednesday morning all across the I-25 corridor and eastern plains slick snow covered roadways should be expected.

The National Weather Service alerted motorists to expect blowing and drifting snow on the eastern plains and potential road closures on the I-70 corridor east of Denver.

PROJECTED SNOW TOTALS

Denver7 morning meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo said if the storm system moves north by a few miles, it could change Denver’s snowfall forecast. Here’s the projected totals as of Tuesday afternoon.

Palmer Divide: 6”-10”

Southern Denver metro: 3”-8”

Northern metro up to Boulder: 2”-4”

Northern I-25 to Fort Collins and plains: Trace to 3”

Telluride: 1 to 2 feet

The forecast calls for the heaviest snow accumulations in the southern foothills and Palmer Divide area, the NWS said.

TRAVEL

Colorado Department of Transportation said on Monday it has crews on alert to begin clearing interstates and the more-traveled routes. Once the storm has passed, CDOT said in a release it would then focus on secondary routes. It reminded motorists that clearing local and residential roads are the responsibility of local cities and counties.

CDOT warned of a potential closure of I-70 at Airpark east of Denver, if road conditions deteriorate.

In the southwest part of the state, CDOT said treacherous driving conditions are expected through Thursday. Driving has already been impacted in the San Juan Mountains, US 550 mountain corridor among other areas. Check latest Colorado travel conditions, including updated road closures using this map.

LOOKING AHEAD

Meteorologist Hidalgo said the storm system will lift northeast on Wednesday night with clearing skies returning on Thursday. After highs in the upper 20s on Wednesday and lows dipping to the single digits on Thursday morning, sunny and milder conditions return for Friday.

A high of 50 degrees and sunshine returns to end the week with temperatures in the mid 50s Saturday and Sunday. Denver’s next chance of rain and snow is forecasted for Monday of next week.

DENVER SNOW SO FAR THIS SEASON

Nearing the halfway point of the month, Denver has only seen a trace amount of snow compared to 15.8 inches for all of February 2022. But the cumulative total this season has Denver at 36.9 total inches which is ahead of last year by 18.9 inches, not counting the month of February.

The normal snowfall for Denver is 47 inches, according to the NWS. This is for the Denver International Airport reporting station. NWS Boulder points out seasonal snowfall amounts are generally higher in the western suburbs of Denver with an average of 65 inches.

Below is a Denver7 360 In-depth look at a typical February in Colorado with plenty of charts and graphs. If you have trouble seeing it, click this link for a full screen experience.

