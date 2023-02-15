Colorado weather blog: A look at Denver road conditions as snow falls overnight

DENVER — On top of the snow that has fallen overnight, the Denver metro area can expect to see another 1 to 3 inches of new snow throughout Wednesday with totals piling up around 3 to 8 inches in Denver and heavier totals south and west of the city.

Front Range roads will be slick for the morning commute and even worse south and west, where treacherous driving conditions are likely. On this Denver7 Weather Action Day, we'll update road closures, school delays and the forecast below. Refresh the page for the latest information.

MORE: Closings and Delays | Latest forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Wednesday, February 15

5:40 a.m. | I-25 CRASH IN DENVER | Two rights lanes of northbound I-25 are closed at Evans Avenue in Denver due to a crash. Traffic is building behind the crash.

4:47 a.m. | CHECK OF I-70 | Right now, I-70 east of Denver is reporting snow with icy conditions in spots, but the interstate is open in both directions. CDOT warned Tuesday a closure is possible if conditions deteriorate due to blowing snow and high winds.

4:20 a.m. | FORECAST | A few inches of snow fell across the metro overnight with more to come, says Denver7 morning meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo. Snow will continue to fall throughout the day with an additional 2 to 4 inches accumulation in spots. We’re expecting a foot or more in the central and southern mountains, especially the San Juan and Sangre de Cristo Mountains. The weather will be much colder with readings in the upper teens on Wednesday and single digit lows by Thursday morning.

4:05 a.m. | TRAFFIC | Denver7 traffic expert Jayson Luber on his drive into work up I-25 into Denver says road conditions will be less than optimal and he saw a lot more snow south and into downtown. He's tweeting more road conditions from this office now.

Road conditions will be less than optimal. I saw more snow south and in downtown Denver. pic.twitter.com/7hrFvAus4V — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) February 15, 2023

3:30 a.m. | DELAYS AND CLOSURES | So far this morning, there are 13 reported delays. Check updates here:



Assumption Catholic School opening at 10:00 AM

Bennett School District 29J remote today

Brightmont Academy- Castle Pines is remote

Castle Rock Senior Center closed

City of Centennial delayed 2 hours; online services available

Community College of Aurora closed

Elbert School District 200 closed

Front Range Community College - Westminster Campus is remote

Kiowa Schools closed

Limon School District RE-4J closed

Rocky Vista University closed

State of CO Denver Metro Offices delayed 1 hour

St Mary's Academy closed

You can always watch 24/7 weather, radar and news updates on the free Denver7+ app on your TV.