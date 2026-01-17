Playing the name game, local rescues name dogs after Broncos superstar Bo Nix

DENVER — The countdown is on as Broncos Country eagerly awaits to take on the Buffalo Bills this Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High. The orange and blue secured home-field advantage as the AFC's number one seed after beating the Los Angeles Chargers.

Since the start of the season, Denver7 has listened to dedicated fans 'bo-lieving' this season would bring a Super Bowl win. While there have been some upsets this season, it has not stopped fans, both young and old, from placing their faith in the rising star.

Excitement over this team and the quarterback has trickled from Empower Field into businesses, elementary schools, and even into local pet rescues. Our Maggy Wolanske spoke with Front Range German Shepherd Rescue (FRGSR) and Colorado Puppy Rescue about their special pups named Bo.

Jeff Howe

Maria Chavez, foster coordinator for FRGSR, explained that they are an 100% volunteer run organization that is mostly foster-based. Their 'Bo Nix' was found as a stray in Texas and was picked up by some 'amazing humans' who contacted the organization for help.

Growing up in Denver, Chavez is proud to be part of Broncos Country and said there are many fans within the organization. She shared her excitement for both the team's success and for having a puppy named after the quarterback everyone's talking about.

"He's done so well, and he continues to do so well, and I think it's going to be amazing to see him as he progresses even more and he gets really awesome," said Chavez. "I was like, we have to name one after Bo Nix."

Maggy Wolanske

In the Mile High City, sports fans have cheered for plenty of stars. Chavez said the impressive athletic talent has extended to dog names.

"We’ve actually been naming dogs after the Broncos for many, many years," said Chavez. "We've got some Von Miller's out there, Eric Decker's, Demaryius Thomas, one of our favorites, of course, but yeah, so it's just a great way for us to support the local teams, especially the Denver Broncos."

This is not the only four-legged 'Bo' in town; the Colorado Puppy Rescue also has a Bo from Texas. He was picked up in August and is a pitbull mix weighing around 70 pounds. Bailey Wendell, the nonprofit's intake coordinator, explained the greater meaning behind having this name.

"You go into each game each season with a fresh start, so that's kind of how we looked at it for Bo," said Wendell. "He's finding his new home, so this is kind of his fresh start."

Maggy Wolanske

While picking the perfect name isn't always easy, Wendell explained how sports-inspired names can help form a bond with new pet owners.

"It's super fun to get to name the dogs," said Wendell. "A lot of our fosters do choose to name them, and so they'll name them after players or artists or stuff like that, kind of whatever is going on currently."

If you are planning to adopt, Wendell suggested following the 333 rule, which stands for it taking three days for a dog to decompress, three weeks for training, and three months to adjust and 'come out of their shells.'

In-person adoption events are offered at both the Colorado Puppy Rescue and FRGSR, where details can be found on their websites. Bo with FRGSR was adopted this week, but Bo with Colorado Puppy Rescue is still up for adoption.