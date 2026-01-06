Broncos Country weighs in ahead of playoffs: Super Bowl ready or vulnerable?

DENVER — It's Victory Monday in Denver for the 14th time this season, and the Broncos have now locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC, a first round bye in the playoffs and home field advantage through the AFC playoffs.

But many of the Broncos' wins this season, including Sunday's 19-3 slog over a Chargers team playing back-ups, have left some fans feeling frustrated with a disjointed offense.

So much so, the team has heard their home crowd boo them multiple times this season, including Sunday.

Quarterback Bo Nix downplayed that as an issue in his postgame press conference, saying the Broncos Country's passion will help them in the playoffs.

"We’ve won a lot of games this year, but it’s good," Nix said. "They’re not gonna be complacent, they want more."

Nix added with a laugh that he's been booed before and will be again, and that he'll continue to put in the same work to get better.

Denver7 spoke with Broncos fans after Sunday's win and again on Monday.

Some of the most frustrated suggested Denver could be one-and-done in the playoffs, despite a terrific regular season.

"If Denver plays like this in the playoffs, too conservative, we're gonna get oust in the first round," one fan who did not wish to be identified for this story said. "We need to get this [expletive] together."

Vreni Lewis, a big Broncos fan and season ticket holder, said she's hesitant but hopeful about the team's chances in the playoffs.

"The offense can pick it up a little bit," she said. "Bo Nix needs more time [behind the offensive line], and when he has time, he does really well. But if he doesn't have time, he's scrambling the entire time, and there's kind of that level of panic."

But Lewis says the team can beat anyone, and the home field advantage is crucial.

"Broncos fans are crazy," she said. "It's a loud stadium. It's a really loud stadium... I'm a Bo-liever. I'd say like nine out of 10. Okay, I am a realist, so maybe like eight to nine out of 10... We're going to the Super Bowl. If we go to the Super Bowl, we're winning the Super Bowl."