Justin Herbert rallies Chargers for 23-20 win over Broncos and 3-0 start

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert found Keenan Allen for a tying touchdown with 2:44 remaining and then led Los Angeles into position for Cameron Dicker's game-ending 43-yard field goal as the Chargers beat the Denver Broncos 23-20 on Sunday for their first 3-0 start since 2002.

After Herbert eluded the Broncos' pass rush and connected with Allen — who fought off Riley Morris in the end zone for the 20-yard score — Bo Nix and the Broncos (1-2) went three-and-out. That set up Herbert and the Chargers on their 32, and he went 4 of 4 on the final drive.

Herbert was 28 of 47 for 300 yards with the TD and one interception. At 27 years, 195 days, he became the youngest NFL player to reach 2,000 career completions, surpassing Drew Bledsoe. Herbert did so in his 82nd career game, making him the second-fastest player to reach the mark.

Coach Jim Harbaugh's Chargers beat their third straight division rival after opening with wins over AFC West opponents Kansas City and Las Vegas. Their stretch of not allowing a touchdown in the second half ended against Denver.

Trailing 10-3, the Broncos engineered three scoring plays in 3 minutes, 40 seconds over the end of the second quarter and start of the third to take a 17-10 lead.

Nix found a wide-open Courtland Sutton for a 52-yard TD that capped a seven-play, 72-yard drive and pulled the Broncos within 10-7 with 38 seconds left before halftime. It was the first time Denver had crossed midfield and it came on a busted coverage by Chargers safety Alohi Gilman and cornerback Benjamin St-Juste.

The Broncos struck quickly to open the third. J.K. Dobbins scored on a 19-yard run up the left sideline in which he avoided multiple tacklers, giving Denver its first lead at 14-10.

Wide receiver Derius Davis committed a costly fumble on the Chargers' next possession. JL Skinner recovered at the Chargers 30 and four plays later, the Broncos got a 42-yard field goal by Wil Lutz for a 17-10 lead.

The Chargers got a 32-yard field goal by Dicker on their first drive of the game and a 3-yard TD run by rookie Omarion Hampton to lead 10-3 with 1:53 left in the second.

Nix finished 14 of 23 for 153 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Injuries

Chargers: RB Najee Harris did not return after being hurt on a non-contact play in the second quarter. The team said he had a left ankle injury. ... G Mekhi Becton sustained a concussion in the second quarter and did not return.

Up next

Broncos: Host Cincinnati on Monday, Sept. 29.

Chargers: Visit the New York Giants next Sunday.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

