Broncos winning streak is fueling excitement from Empower Field to classrooms across the city

DENVER – Broncos Country is celebrating far beyond Empower Field after the team’s latest win over the Green Bay Packers, with excitement spreading into classrooms, playgrounds and living rooms across the Mile High City.

At Munroe Elementary in Denver, students and teachers said the Broncos have become a hot topic of conversation during recess and throughout the school day. Students shared their excitement about watching the team win and said they enjoy the Broncos’ style of play.

Richard Butler Munroe Elementary Teacher, Miriam Castorena, and Munroe Elementary Student, Julian Castorena.

“I like watching them. Like yesterday, I watched their game, how they won,” said fifth grader Javier Torres. “I like how they play.”

Teachers at Munroe Elementary said the team’s success this season has created a sense of optimism and unity within the school community.

“Broncos was the first football team that I knew,” said Camilo Cervantes, a teacher at Munroe Elementary. “They have all my support. They are in my heart.”

For many, watching Broncos games has become a family tradition. Parents and students described gathering on the couch every Sunday, ordering pizza and cheering together after every touchdown.

“Every time they make a touchdown, we all just scream, ‘Go Broncos,’” said Munroe Elementary teacher Miriam Castorena.

The Broncos are currently 12–2 and riding an 11-game winning streak, the longest active streak in the NFL. That success has fueled optimism among fans, including some of the team’s youngest supporters.

“They’re going to the Super Bowl,” Torres said.

Richard Butler Javier Ramirez - Munroe Elementary Instructional Coach

Instructional coach Javier Ramirez said the team’s impact goes beyond wins and losses, pointing to the Broncos’ involvement in schools and the community.

“They actually came here. They got involved with us,” Ramirez said. “That’s why I support the team.”

That same enthusiasm carried into the Denver7 newsroom, where students from Joe Shoemaker School toured the station. Kindergarteners visiting the newsroom said they watch Denver7 regularly and were eager to talk about the Broncos.

“I watch it every day,” one student said, as classmates chimed in agreeing.

Joe Shoemaker School teacher Donnie Staggs said the team’s current run has been especially exciting to watch.

Richard Butler

“It’s been really fun to watch Bo (Nix) settle in and jive with the team,” Staggs said. “We’re ready for the Super Bowl.”

As the Broncos continue their historic run, fans say the team’s success is bringing people together across Denver, from school playgrounds to family living rooms and into the Denver7 studio.