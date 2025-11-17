Broncos' thrilling 22-19 victory over Chiefs boosts local business as fans celebrate

DENVER — Denver bars and restaurants are seeing a surge in business as the Broncos continue their impressive season with a dramatic 22-19 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The win improved Denver to 9-2 and solidified their control of the AFC West division.

Andy Stutz, the owner of Highland Tavern on Navajo Street, said his restaurant has seen increased sales throughout the season, with Sunday's rivalry game providing an especially strong boost to revenue.

"Our business is up. We're up before the games. We're up after the games," Stutz said. "It's about staffing. It's about prepping the food for the kitchen. It's about ordering more beer. Without preparation like that, you're sunk. I mean, we've been full since 11 a.m."

Damont Nelson, the general manager of Highland Tap & Burger on W. 32nd Ave., said staff are marking their calendars well in advance for big games and updating their beer lineup to keep up with fan enthusiasm.

"I expect it to be a little bit crazy, lots of celebrations," Nelson said. "With having that many TVs and so many fans throughout we kind of have to strategically place where TVs are going to be."

The higher confidence among fans, including Marcus Vesely, is translating to higher tabs at local establishments. Owners expecting continued celebrations as the season progresses.

"I'm excited this year. The record's great. Everybody's showing up to play. Our defense has been impeccable. Every time Bo Nix shows up to play, I mean, we're playing great," Vesely said. "We're going to the Super Bowl. We're taking home the trophy this year."

While the team has been stringing fans along with nail-biting fourth quarter finishes, Broncos fan Jim Lorenzen said he's optimistic for a good end-of-season turnout.

"I do think there is a Super Bowl in our near future," Lorenzen said. "I think this is probably as good as we could have hoped for."

The Broncos' fourth-quarter heroics have become a familiar sight this season, with fans growing accustomed to the team's ability to close out tight games. Sunday's victory over the Chiefs marked one of the biggest wins the franchise has achieved in the last decade.