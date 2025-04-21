DENVER — Pope Francis, the first Jesuit to lead the Roman Catholic Church, died at age 88, leaving a legacy of compassion, humility, and transformation.

His death, just weeks after recovering from a grave illness, came as a surprise to many.

Father Kevin Burke, a fellow Jesuit priest and vice president for University Mission at Regis University in Denver, described his passing soon after Easter services as “almost poetic.”

“There’s a part of me that wants to say, most of all, I’m feeling grateful,” said Father Burke. “Gratitude for his life, his leadership, and really a sense of gratitude to God and faith in God that it was time.”

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Argentina, Pope Francis rose to the papacy in 2013, marking an unprecedented moment for the Society of Jesus—commonly known as the Jesuits.

Founded in 1540 by Saint Ignatius of Loyola, Jesuits are historically known for their missionary order and operating universities. Uniquely, they promise not to seek higher office within the church, making Francis’s ascent to the papacy extraordinary.

“I don’t think Pope Francis ever sought to be a bishop or a cardinal, certainly not to be pope,” said Burke. “But he was willing to do it when he was elected by the other Cardinals.”

Denver priest reflects on Pope Francis’ legacy

Burke said his leadership showed a deep, personal relationship with Jesus, a commitment to helping the marginalized, and a focus on the present moment's needs.

“He had a very deep spirituality rooted in almost like a personal knowledge of who Jesus was,” Burke explained, “and a deep and profound respect for the tradition, but also... a profound sense of history.”

Francis's papacy was defined by a blend of tradition and a willingness to tackle modern challenges. He appointed women to leadership roles within the church, took a progressive stance on climate change, and worked to open a dialogue with people of all faiths.

Francis spent Holy Thursday visiting prisoners in Rome before Easter—this is just one example of his character and commitment to being the People's Pope, Burke pointed out.

“He had a deep inner freedom,” Burke noted. “To be responsive both to the church’s long tradition and at the same time the reality of the world as we’re living it now.”

Burke said people reaching out to him are uncertain about the future and yet deeply admire Pope Francis.

“There’s a sense of shock,” Burke acknowledged, “but also... a lot of people within our church who think this was a man who gave everything he had. And maybe it was his time.”