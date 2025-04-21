PHOTO GALLERY: Worldwide reactions to Pope Francis' death

Prev 1 / Ad Next

A woman holds a picture of Pope Francis reading in Italian "Farewell Francis, thank you His Holiness, today all the people cry for you" in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican after Cardinal Camerlengo Kevin Joseph Farrell announced the death of Pope Francis, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Photo by: Andrew Medichini/AP

Genali Nogales kisses a painting of the late Pope Francis at the Basílica de San José de Flores, where he worshipped as a youth, following the Vatican's announcement of his death in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello) Photo by: Gustavo Garello/AP

People light candles near a mural of the late Pope Francis during a vigil in Dili, East Timor, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo) Photo by: AP

People stand next to a photograph of Pope Francis placed at Cathedral Basilica of Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) Photo by: Mindaugas Kulbis/AP

Christians arrive with a portrait of Pope Francis for a prayer ceremony at the Cathedral Church of the Resurrection, in Lahore, Pakistan Monday, April 21, 2025, following the announcement by the Vatican of the death of Pope Francis. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary) Photo by: K.M. Chaudary/AP

A Christian places a bouquet in front of the portrait of Pope Francis during a prayer ceremony at the Cathedral Church of the Resurrection, in Lahore, Pakistan Monday, April 21, 2025, following the announcement by the Vatican of the death of Pope Francis. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary) Photo by: K.M. Chaudary/AP

Religious leaders attend Mass in honor of Pope Francis, following the Vatican's announcement of his death, at the Cathedral in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) Photo by: Eraldo Peres/AP

Gregoria Caceres kneels in front of a portrait of the late Pope Francis at the Caacupe Parish, which he often visited and preached at, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Photo by: Natacha Pisarenko/AP

An Indian Catholic nun prepares the altar ahead of a prayer meeting for Pope Francis in Kochi, India, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/R S Iyer) Photo by: R S Iyer/AP

A woman takes a picture of a floral tribute in front of a photograph of Pope Francis inside Westminster Cathedral, in London, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Photo by: Alastair Grant/AP

Devotees light candles near a portrait of the late Pope Francis during a vigil at a church in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Slamet Riyadi) Photo by: Slamet Riyadi/AP

Specialist Gennaro Saporito joins others on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange to observe a Moment of Silence for the passing of Pope Francis, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Photo by: Richard Drew/AP

Donald Haggerty, a priest of the Archdiocese of New York, speaks next to a picture of Pope Francis during the mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral, Monday, April 21, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) Photo by: Yuki Iwamura/AP

A screen shows a picture of Pope Francis at St. Patrick's Cathedral, Monday, April 21, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) Photo by: Yuki Iwamura/AP

Parishioners attend a religious service sitting near a photo of the late Pope Francis after the news of his death at age 88 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Moscow, Russia, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Pavel Bednyakov) Photo by: Pavel Bednyakov/AP

People attend a mass inside Notre Dame cathedral where a poster shows Pope Francis following the Vatican's announcement of his death, Monday, April 21, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Photo by: Thibault Camus/AP

People queue to enter Notre Dame cathedral for a mass, Monday, April 21, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Photo by: Thibault Camus/AP

Graffiti artist Alexander Ikawah, holds a canvas paint of Pope Francis in Nairobi, Kenya Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Photo by: Brian Inganga/AP

Ignacio Bagattini celebrates Mass for the late Pope Francis at the Hogares de Cristo community center in the Pedro Mugica neighborhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina, part of a network for drug addicts originally supported by then-Archbishop Jorge Bergoglio, the late Pope Francis, who passed away on Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Photo by: Rodrigo Abd/AP

People pray during a Mass in honor of the late Pope Francis at Nuestra Señora de la Asuncion Cathedral in Asuncion, Paraguay, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz) Photo by: Jorge Saenz/AP

A nun writes in a condolence book for the late Pope Francis at Nuestra Señora de la Asuncion Cathedral in Asuncion, Paraguay, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz) Photo by: Jorge Saenz/AP

Parishioners pray at Cathedral Basilica of Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, April 21, 2025, following the announcement by the Vatican of the death of Pope Francis. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) Photo by: Mindaugas Kulbis/AP

Worshipper pray during a Mass for the late Pope Francis at the Hogares de Cristo community center in the Pedro Mugica neighborhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina, part of a network for drug addicts originally supported by then-Archbishop Jorge Bergoglio, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Photo by: Rodrigo Abd/AP

A photo of the late Pope Francis stands with flowers at the Saint Hedwig's Cathedral, in Berlin, Germany, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) Photo by: Ebrahim Noroozi/AP

Cardinal Baldassare Reina celebrates Mass for the late Pope Francis, at the St. John Lateran Basilica, in Rome, Monday April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Photo by: Gregorio Borgia/AP

Faithful wait for a rosary prayer for the late Pope Francis, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Monday April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Photo by: Alessandra Tarantino/AP

Nuns attend a Mass for the late Pope Francis, at the St. John Lateran Basilica, in Rome, Monday April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Photo by: Gregorio Borgia/AP

A Polish nun pauses in front of a photo of the late Pope Francis, placed in Jerusalem's Old City following news of the pontiff's death at age 88, on Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) Photo by: Maya Alleruzzo/AP

Parishioners pray during the mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral, Monday, April 21, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) Photo by: Yuki Iwamura/AP

A parishioner lights a candle at St. Patrick's Cathedral, Monday, April 21, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) Photo by: Yuki Iwamura/AP