Denver Catholics, Archdiocese mourn Pope Francis

DENVER — The Archdiocese of Denver is entering a period of mourning after the death of Pope Francis early Monday.

During this time, the papal ombrellino, the Italian umbrella, at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver will be immediately lowered. It represents an empty Holy See. The church bells will sound with “a slow funerary toll,” according to Kelly Clark, the communications director for the Archdiocese of Denver.

Archbishop Samuel J. Aquila will hold a special Mass intention at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception at 1530 Logan St in Denver today. The Archdiocese has yet to announced a time.

A picture of the late Holy Father will be placed in the sanctuary at the Cathedral, and it will be draped with a black priestly stole, flanked by a candle and accompanied by a prayer for the repose of his soul, according to Clark.