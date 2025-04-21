Denver Catholics gather to honor Pope Francis

DENVER — The world is mourning the passing of Pope Francis. After an extended hospital stay a few weeks ago, the Vatican has released his death certificate, saying the 88-year-old died from a cerebral stroke, which led to his heart-stopping.

From America to France, Mexico, and Francis's home country of Argentina, millions are gathering in the aftermath of his passing.

On Easter Sunday, he greeted thousands at St. Peter's Square, showing his unwavering dedication and care for the Catholic community. Despite his health, he blessed the faithful from the balcony.

On Monday, the solemn sound of mourning bells rang outside the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in downtown Denver.

"Certainly, all of us were surprised this morning to wake up to the news that our Holy Father Pope Francis died," Samuel Aquila, Archbishop of Denver, said during Mass.

Inside the cathedral, a place of mourning for Pope Francis has been created at the side altar, giving parishioners a space to leave flowers, light candles, and pray for the Pope.

Robert Garrison/Denver7

"It's very moving to celebrate the Easter season yesterday, and then come into what a time of celebration for our church, but to awake to the news that the Pope had passed," said Daniella, a parishioner.

Dozens of people filled the pews to pray a rosary before a special Mass was held in the afternoon.

"Pope Francis was one who preached of the mercy of God, of one who reached out to the poor and the outcast, the one who reached out to those who are on the peripheries of society," said Archbishop Aquila.