Magnus White: Charges filed against driver accused of hitting, killing young Boulder bicyclist in July

BOULDER, Colo. — Almost 20 weeks after 17-year-old Magnus White was hit and killed while bicycling in Boulder County, the investigation into the crash has concluded and the driver is now facing charges.

An arrest warrant was issued on Tuesday afternoon for Yeva Smilianska, 23, of Westminster for a charge of vehicular homicide - reckless, which is a Class 4 felony. She was arrested Tuesday evening by officers with the Longmont Police Department.

She is being held at the Boulder County Jail. Smilianska has a hearing on advisement scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Magnus White, who was on the verge of becoming a world-class cyclist, was struck and killed by a driver near Highway 119 and N. 63rd Street in his hometown of Boulder on the afternoon of July 29. At the time of the crash, he was proudly wearing his Team USA jersey and training for the Junior Mountain Bike World Championships in Scotland, his family said.

After the arrest was announced on Wednesday, family of Magnus White said in a statement that the driver "willfully and consciously chose to get behind the wheel of her car, engaging in reckless driving behavior that resulted in the fatal collision into our son Magnus who was struck from behind and ejected from his bicycle."

Their statement continued: "As parents, we teach our children about consequences and accountability. We believe in consequences and accountability when Magnus was alive and we held him to that. Magnus believed in this as well. Yeva Smilianska must be held accountable for her willful and conscious actions when she chose to get behind the wheel of her car that day. It is essential Yeva Smilianska be given the maximum penalty for her crime, not only for her willful actions, but also for the profound pain and suffering endured by Magnus's mother, father, brother, family, friends, teammates and entire community — a dark shadow of grief that will hang over them for the remainder of their lives."

The family said they will struggle this season, as Christmas was the teen's favorite holiday.

"Magnus’s death could have been prevented," their statement concluded. "It underscores the responsibility of every driver to safely operate their vehicle. Every time each of us gets into our car, every time we get on our bikes, every time we walk on a sidewalk, every time we walk in a parking lot, we all have an inherent trust that another driver will not strike and kill us. Yeva Smilianska shattered this trust."

For many community members, mourning morphed into frustration as days turned to weeks with no arrests in the case.

Emails started pouring into Denver7's The Follow Up inbox asking for updates:

"Why the mystery about the driver of the vehicle that killed Magnus White? Are they protecting an influential member of society?"

"Please do not let this story disappear. As a bike rider, I desperately want to know what tragic circumstances lurk for me out there so that I can take appropriate measures to protect myself."

"It appears to the cycling community that the intention is to string this out so that when charges aren't filed and no citations are issued, people will have forgotten about it. I can assure you nobody is forgetting this crime."

"Sad and angry."

When Denver7 reached out to Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and the 20th Judicial District Attorney's Office through the rest of the summer and into the fall, both groups said the investigation was ongoing. Shannon Carbone, public information officer with the DA's Office, explained that given the "mechanical inspection and crash reconstruction analysis that has to be completed, these crash investigations by law enforcement tend to take a while – depending on the circumstances of the crash."

According to a crash report completed on Aug. 5, the driver, initially only identified as a 23-year-old woman from Westminster, was driving a silver 2004 Toyota Matrix at the time. Magnus was bicycling southbound on Highway 119 south of N. 63rd Street at the same time as the driver was going in the same direction in the right lane. The driver was going the speed limit, the crash report reads. The driver drifted out of her lane and into the paved right shoulder. She later reported this "was due to steering difficulty," according to the crash report. Her car collided with the back of White's bicycle and he was ejected.

The driver continued off the right side of the road, down a grass embankment and finally came to a rest after colliding with a fence.

According to the report, the roadway in the area was straight, level, dry and in full daylight. The weather was clear.

The driver's car had to be towed because of "disabling damage," the report reads. It adds that the driver made no "no avoidance maneuver." The report also details that according to the first responder's opinion, there was no apparent human contributing factor, meaning the driver did not appear to be sleepy, on her phone, distracted or suffering from a medical episode.

It also reads that White did not appear to contribute to the crash in any way, as he was riding straight on the paved shoulder.

Magnus began cycling through Boulder Junior Cycling and quickly rose in the ranks of off-road cycling competitions, according to USA Cycling. He won the 2021 Junior 17-18 Cyclocross National Championships and competed with the USA Cycling National Team for a season of European Cyclocross racing. He ended the year at the 2022 UCI Cyclocross World Championship in Arkansas, the organization said. He represented his community and country at another Cyclocross World Championships in January 2023, USA Cycling said.

His parents said Magnus found his passion early in life and dedicated himself to biking, never taking a shortcut and completing all the work to "achieve every audacious goal he set for himself," they said.

He was about to start his senior year in high school.

Magnus was one of the many athletes coached by Michael Robson, senior coach at Boulder Junior Cycling. He called the teen "a massive bowl of potential."

"It was almost a masterclass in how to do it — a masterclass in how to be an incredible young human being," Robson said.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was started to support Magnus' family. Funds from there helped start a nonprofit called The White Line.

The White Line said it "champions the relentless spirit and love for life of Magnus White," adding that "while the world recognized him as a rising cycling talent, to us he remains the ever-smiling Magnus, who cherished family, friends, and fun above all." It aims to preserve and honor Magnus, while inspiring cyclists around the world, and raising awareness and creating change for bicycle safety on the roads.

The nonprofit will release a series of films titled "Lives Worth Remembering" to highlight the lives of bicyclists killed on the roads, and their impact on the communities. A 10-minute trailer for the first film, which provides glimpses of Magnus' life as well as his family's grief, was released on Dec. 4.

You can watch it here.

In October, safety improvements for Colorado Highway 119 were announced, thanks to a $25 million RAISE grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. This project will begin in 2024. An in-person open house will be held on Wednesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Lefthand Grange, located at 195 2nd Avenue in Niwot, to discuss the project. In addition, videos and community comment forms are available here.

