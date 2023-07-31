Community mourns loss of USA Cycling athlete, 17, from Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — People in the Boulder community and beyond are mourning the loss of a young cyclist from Boulder who was killed after he was struck by a driver over the weekend.

Magnus White, 17, was tragically killed after a crash on Saturday along Highway 119 in Boulder as he was training for the Junior Men’s Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Championships, which was set to begin in August in Scotland.

He was set to start his senior year of high school, according to a GoFundMe account which has been created to support White's family.

USA Cycling

"We knew of him through the cycling community," said Laura Spaulding, who showed up to Magnus' memorial with her daughter Sophie to leave flowers on Monday. "We have a lot of friends that were very close to him."

Both said they are cyclists themselves and are incredibly saddened by this loss.

"It’s a huge loss for the community. It's tragic, it's hard for everyone. We had a hard weekend. Our hearts go out to his family and coaches and teammates and friends. It's just too tragic," Laura said.

White began cycling when he was younger through Boulder Junior Cycling and quickly rose in the ranks of off-road cycling competitions, according to USA Cycling. He won the 2021 Junior 17-18 Cyclocross National Championships and competed with the USA Cycling National Team for a season of European Cyclocross racing and ended the year at the 2022 UCI Cyclocross World Championship in Arkansas, the organization said.

USA Cycling added that White represented his community and country at another Cyclocross World Championships in January 2023. This summer, he was working toward a new adventure after earning a spot on the Mountain Bike World Championships team and was about to compete in the Junior Men’s Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Championships on Aug. 10 in Glasgow, Scotland.

The 17-year-old was on a final training ride for that when he was killed.

"We ride for Magnus," the organization said.

He is survived by his parents, Michael and Jill, and his brother, Eero.

His parents issued the following statement:

"Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the tragic loss of our beloved son, Magnus White. We've received an overwhelming outpouring of support from friends, colleagues, and the cycling community, for which we are incredibly grateful. We are now realizing the incredible reach he had across the world. Magnus was dedicated to his family and friends and loved to surround them with laughter. He had an amazing smile that always lit up the room, bringing joy to those around him. Magnus's passion for cycling started at age 2 with his first strider bike and started racing at the young age of 8.

He was an incredibly self-motivated cyclist who was just reaching his potential.

Our pride for Magnus goes beyond his accomplishments as a cyclist and student. He held his character and determination to the highest of standards, which he carried through everything he did in life. He touched the lives of so many people and in time, we will find a way to honor his legacy."

Colorado State Patrol said it is still investigating the deadly crash, which happened around 12:30 p.m. near Highway 119 and N. 63rd Street in Boulder. CSP said it does not believe drugs, alcohol or speeding were factors in the crash.

The driver was identified as a 23-year-old woman from Westminster. She was not injured. Her name was not released. Investigators believe she drifted over to the shoulder of the road and hit the back of White's bike, but the case remains under investigation.

White was wearing his helmet.

No arrests have been made in this case.