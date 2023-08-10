Coach of Magnus White, Boulder bicyclist killed while training, calls teen a 'massive bowl of potential'

BOULDER, Colo. — Magnus White, 17, should have been competing in the Junior Mountain Bike World Championships in Scotland on Thursday, but instead, his family rode their bicycles to his memorial in Boulder.

More than 750 friends, family and community members attended his memorial on Thursday, according to a statement from Jill and Michael White, parents of Magnus.

Mike Thurk Loved ones of Magnus White ride to his memorial on Aug. 10, 2023.

The teen was struck and killed by a driver near Highway 119 and N. 63rd Street in his hometown of Boulder on July 29. At the time of the crash, he was proudly wearing his Team USA jersey and training for the world championship race, his family said.

His parents said he found his passion early in life and dedicated himself to biking, never taking a shortcut and completing all the work to "achieve every audacious goal he set for himself," they said.

Magnus began cycling through Boulder Junior Cycling and quickly rose in the ranks of off-road cycling competitions, according to USA Cycling. He won the 2021 Junior 17-18 Cyclocross National Championships and competed with the USA Cycling National Team for a season of European Cyclocross racing. He ended the year at the 2022 UCI Cyclocross World Championship in Arkansas, the organization said. He represented his community and country at another Cyclocross World Championships in January 2023, USA Cycling said.

Magnus was about to compete in the Junior Men’s Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland.

Family of Magnus White

"Though our grief feels unbearable, we will carry on because Magnus would expect nothing less," the family's statement reads. "Magnus was a gift to us and the universe will never explain why he was taken from us. We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from our community in all its forms."

The family said they will use donations from the public to support their son's legacy once they figure out what that will look like.

Family of Magnus White

Magnus was one of the many athletes coached by Michael Robson, senior coach at Boulder Junior Cycling. He called him "a massive bowl of potential."

"You know, the younger kids in our club looked up to him," Robson said. "He was setting an example, you know, as a successful bike rider. I mean, he was extremely good at it."

He was a magnetic and open person, he said.

"It was almost a masterclass in how to do it — a masterclass in how to be an incredible young human being," Robson said.

Magnus was happy if he won a race and just as happy if a friend beat him, Robson said. He was simply grateful to be there.

Since the crash last month, he hasn't been able to ride or drive past the crash site.

"It's two big fat lanes with a massive, wide shoulder," he said. "Straight. Broad daylight. Just doesn't make any sense."

Robson said cycling is not an inherently dangerous sport and he plans to keep riding.

"I will keep riding and I'll keep advocating for riding," he said. "But you know, now, I feel like we have an added burden to advocate more for the safety of riding and work harder to keep our fellow bike riders safe."

Family of Magnus White

An investigation is underway into the crash. The driver of the vehicle — a 23-year-old woman from Westminster — has not been identified as no charges have been filed as of Thursday morning.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) investigators said they believe the driver drifted over to the shoulder of the road and hit the back of White's bike. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Drugs, alcohol and speeding are not believed to be factors in the crash, CSP said.

"We do not yet know why Magnus was killed while riding his bike on a designated bike route, on a straight road with a wide shoulder, in broad daylight," the family's statement reads. "We fully support the Colorado State Patrol continuing the investigation."

Anybody who witnessed the crash is asked to call CSP at 303-239-4501. A verified GoFundMe was created to help the family and honor Magnus' life. As of Thursday morning, more than $138,000 had been donated.

