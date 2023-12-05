Magnus White: Boulder bicyclist's family creates nonprofit to honor teen's 'enduring spirit'

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The family of Magnus White, a 17-year-old Boulder bicyclist who was killed by a driver while on a training ride this summer, has launched a nonprofit as well as a film about the young man's life, death and impact.

The nonprofit, called The White Line, is possible thanks to donations made to Magnus' GoFundMe after his death on the afternoon July 29. As of Tuesday morning, it had raised $145,030.

Magnus was on the verge of becoming a world-class cyclist when he was hit by a driver near Highway 119 and N. 63rd Street in his hometown of Boulder. At the time of the crash, he was proudly wearing his Team USA jersey and training for the Junior Mountain Bike World Championships in Scotland, his family said. He was 15 minutes from his home.

"The full potential of who Magnus might have become remains an unanswered question that will eternally weigh on his parents' hearts," the nonprofit's website reads. "He was still a child, yet becoming a man and his transformation was evident with each passing day."

The White Line said it "champions the relentless spirit and love for life of Magnus White," adding that "while the world recognized him as a rising cycling talent, to us he remains the ever-smiling Magnus, who cherished family, friends, and fun above all." It aims to preserve and honor Magnus, while inspiring cyclists around the world, and raising awareness and creating change for bicycle safety on the roads.

The nonprofit will release a series of films titled "Lives Worth Remembering" to highlight the lives of bicyclists killed on the roads, and their impact on the communities. A 10-minute trailer for the first film, which provides glimpses of Magnus' life as well as his family's grief, was released on Monday. You can watch it below.

"Magnus loved to ride his bike, always did. Soon as he could walk, he was basically straddling two wheels," his mother Jill White said in the beginning of the video.

His father, Michael White, said in the video that his son loved to race in stars and stripes, representing the United States.

The emotional trailer takes viewers to the site of the crash, where a memorial is now set up, and into his parents' home, where they held up his racing kit and helmet — both bloody — that he was wearing when he was killed.

In the video, Michael walked into his son's room, saying he goes there every day to say good morning to Magnus, open the blinds and sit in a chair to talk to him or cry.

Magnus was 72 hours away from boarding a plane to represent his country at the Junior Mountain Bike World Championships in Scotland, his father said.

The full video will be released at a later time.

Donations are welcome to The White Line to support grieving families and create safe cycling communities.

Shannon Carbone, public information officer with the DA's Office, said on Nov. 27 that Colorado State Patrol's "investigation is in the final stages and the review should then be completed within three weeks." The district attorney's office will meet with the White family before announcing any decisions.

In October, safety improvements for Colorado Highway 119 were announced, thanks to a $25 million RAISE grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.