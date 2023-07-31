17-year-old Boulder cyclist killed while training for mountain bike world championships

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — U.S. national team cyclist Magnus White was killed over the weekend when he was struck by a vehicle on a training ride near his home in Boulder. USA Cycling announced his death in a statement Sunday.

The 17-year-old was on a final training ride before competing in the junior mountain bike world championships in Glasgow, Scotland. He is survived by his parents, Michael and Jill, and his brother, Eero.

White was a rising multidisciplinary star, winning a junior national championship in cyclocross in 2021 and earning a place on the U.S. national team.

He had begun to dabble in road racing and mountain biking this year.

It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the news that 17-year-old Magnus White has passed away in a training accident.



According to a USA Cycling post, White was a cyclist from a very young age, beginning when he was eight and was set to compete in the Junior Men's Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Championships in early August.

He was set to start his senior year of high school, according to a GoFundMe account which has been created to support White's family.