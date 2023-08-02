Governor Polis talks road safety after USA Cycling teen's death in Boulder over the weekend

BOULDER, Colo. — Governor Jared Polis commemorated the life of USA cycling athlete Magnus White Wednesday, as he reminded drivers to be aware of cyclists on the roadways.

White, 17, lost his life after a vehicle hit him while he was cycling in Boulder on July 29.

“This is, first and foremost, a really sad tragedy for the family and for the community, and my heart goes out to the family,” said Gov. Polis.

On Wednesday, Gov. Polis posted:

“Today, we commemorate the life of Magnus White, a 17-year-old cyclist who died when he was hit by a car while cycling in Boulder. Our hearts are with his family and the entire cycling community. Please remember to give cyclists space as you drive.”

In an interview with Denver7, Polis reiterated the rules of the road for drivers across the state.

“I think it’s really important for all of us to remember as drivers to be careful, to drive in control; make sure you yield to cyclists when appropriate,” he said.

The circumstances of the incident are still under investigation.

Taken too soon: Magnus White teammates remember their cycling friend

White’s Boulder Junior Cycling (BJC) teammates are remembering him not only as an impressive athlete, but as an incredible friend.

“I think Magnus was one of the most genuine people I knew,” said Luke Walter, a member of the BJC team.

White, a nationally recognized athlete who had competed in multiple renowned races and who was preparing to start his senior year of high school, was beginning to leave his mark on the cycling world.

His friends said they’ll always consider him a part of the BJC family.

“I feel like this is gonna bring us together in a really special way, and I feel like we’re gonna be much closer as a team, and we’re gonna look out for each other a lot,” said Haydn Hludzinski, a member of the BJC team.

A GoFundMe account was created to help support his family.