Loveland Resource Center closes its doors as city continues search for long-term solution to homelessness

LOVELAND, Colo. — The Loveland Resource Center — a hub for food, services and overnight shelter for people experiencing homelessness — permanently closed its doors Thursday.
For Sarah Daniels, the closure leaves her without a safety net.
"I have nowhere else to go," she said.
Daniels described the center as a cornerstone of her daily life.
"It's been a staple for me," Daniels said.
Loveland Mayor Pat McFall said the LRC was never intended to be a permanent solution.
"It's not the city giving up on them. It's a city saying that there's a limit to what we can do," McFall said.
When asked what comes next, McFall pointed to a broader, regional approach.
"There's got to be more conversation going on a regional path forward," McFall said.
In March, Loveland formed a homelessness ad hoc committee to develop sustainable solutions.
But with shelter options already limited across northern Colorado, attention is turning to what service partners can provide.
The Salvation Army of Loveland is expanding its presence on Lincoln Avenue, where it has operated for 10 years.
Director Olga Duvall said the facility is doubling in size — and the timing could not be better.
"During this turbulent time of changes in Loveland, the Salvation Army is still here," Duvall said.
Duvall said the expansion is a direct response to growing need.
"The Salvation Army expects to see more people coming in as the services are not easily available in Loveland," Duvall said.
The expanded facility is expected to open at the end of May and will include a larger food pantry, a clothing closet, a mail service and lockers for people experiencing homelessness.
Loveland
Loveland man asks Denver7 for help as city sees cold weather shelter shortage
Still, those who relied on the LRC are struggling to understand the decision.
"Why? Why did it come to this, period? Why would it come to this?" Daniels said.
The city maintains the closure is a necessary step toward finding a lasting solution.
"The conversation is not closed," McFall said.
Check out Denver7's previous coverage on homelessness in Loveland:
- Loveland searches for solutions to address homelessness as closure of resource center looms
- Loveland weighs new space for 24/7 shelter, new camping ban rules
- 'This is inhumane': Loveland man asks Denver7 for help as city deals with cold weather shelter shortage
- Loveland City Council expands public camping ban as shelter closure looms
- Plans for permanent homeless shelter in Loveland scrapped, temporary shelter to close in April
- Loveland to keep temporary shelter open through mid-March as city searches for long-term solution
- Loveland cuts shelter services despite ACLU pushback, community outcry
- Loveland mayor calls emergency meeting to discuss future of recently closed homeless shelter
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.