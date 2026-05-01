Loveland Resource Center closes its doors as city continues search for long-term solution to homelessness

LOVELAND, Colo. — The Loveland Resource Center — a hub for food, services and overnight shelter for people experiencing homelessness — permanently closed its doors Thursday.

For Sarah Daniels, the closure leaves her without a safety net.

"I have nowhere else to go," she said.

Daniels described the center as a cornerstone of her daily life.

"It's been a staple for me," Daniels said.

Denver7 Pictured: Sarah Daniels, experiencing homelessness in Loveland

Loveland Mayor Pat McFall said the LRC was never intended to be a permanent solution.

"It's not the city giving up on them. It's a city saying that there's a limit to what we can do," McFall said.

When asked what comes next, McFall pointed to a broader, regional approach.

"There's got to be more conversation going on a regional path forward," McFall said.

In March, Loveland formed a homelessness ad hoc committee to develop sustainable solutions.

But with shelter options already limited across northern Colorado, attention is turning to what service partners can provide.

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The Salvation Army of Loveland is expanding its presence on Lincoln Avenue, where it has operated for 10 years.

Director Olga Duvall said the facility is doubling in size — and the timing could not be better.

"During this turbulent time of changes in Loveland, the Salvation Army is still here," Duvall said.

Duvall said the expansion is a direct response to growing need.

"The Salvation Army expects to see more people coming in as the services are not easily available in Loveland," Duvall said.

The expanded facility is expected to open at the end of May and will include a larger food pantry, a clothing closet, a mail service and lockers for people experiencing homelessness.

Loveland Loveland man asks Denver7 for help as city sees cold weather shelter shortage Claire Lavezzorio

Still, those who relied on the LRC are struggling to understand the decision.

"Why? Why did it come to this, period? Why would it come to this?" Daniels said.

The city maintains the closure is a necessary step toward finding a lasting solution.

"The conversation is not closed," McFall said.

Check out Denver7's previous coverage on homelessness in Loveland:



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